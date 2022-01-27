Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)"
==Frequently Asked Questions==
==Frequently Asked Questions==
===Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?===
===Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?===
The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.
Proclamation Of Date For By-elections
In Proclamation 1 of 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]
Nomination Court
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[2]
Frequently Asked Questions
When Are The 2022 By-elections?
According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]
Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?
ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.
She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[3]
Harare
Harare Central Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Political Party
|Result
|Linda Masarira
|LEAD
|Murisi Zwizwai
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Marara Norest Chiureki
|MDC Alliance
|Loice Magweba
|Zanu-PF
|Rukanda Henry Gwinyai
|MAAT Zimbabwe
Midlands Province
Gokwe Central Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Political Party
|Result
|Davison Masvisvi
|ZANU-PF
|Lisias Mutegwe
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Edward Vakai
|MDC Alliance
Kwekwe Central Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Party
|Result
|Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire
|United Zimbabwe Alliance
|John Mapurazi
|Zanu-PF
|Mbekezeli Ndlovu
|MDC Alliance
|Judith Tobaiwa
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Mberengwa South Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Party
|Result
|Tasara Hungwe
|Zanu-PF
|Davies Shoko
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Mkoba Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Political Party
|Result
|Amos Chibaya
|Citizens Coalition for Change
|Albert Chadoka
|MDC Alliance
|William Gondo
|Zanu-PF
|Malvern Zihapa
|Federation of African States
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 President Mnangagwa Proclaims 26 March As By-elections Day, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ Anna Chibamu/Clayton Shereni, In Chamisa’s Camp As Party Fields Double Candidates For By-Elections, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ New Voters Won’t Vote In March By-elections – ZEC, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022