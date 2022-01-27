|description= The by-elections on 26 March 2022 were mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

Events

In Proclamation 1 of 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]

Nomination Court

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[2]

Frequently Asked Questions

When Are The 2022 By-elections?

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]

Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.

She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[3]

Harare Central Constituency

Harare Central By-election results Name & Surname Political Party Result Linda Masarira LEAD Murisi Zwizwai Citizens' Coalition for Change Marara Norest Chiureki MDC Alliance Loice Magweba Zanu-PF Rukanda Henry Gwinyai MAAT Zimbabwe

Gokwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central By-election results Name & Surname Party Result Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire United Zimbabwe Alliance John Mapurazi Zanu-PF Mbekezeli Ndlovu MDC Alliance Judith Tobaiwa Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mberengwa South Constituency

Mberengwa South By-election Results Name & Surname Party Result Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF Davies Shoko Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mkoba Constituency

Mkoba By-election results Name & Surname Political Party Result Amos Chibaya Citizens Coalition for Change Albert Chadoka MDC Alliance William Gondo Zanu-PF Malvern Zihapa Federation of African States