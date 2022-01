*Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate

The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:

In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.

ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

Events

In Proclamation 1 of 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]

By-election Observers

Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate

Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20

Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50

Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100

Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50

Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]

Nomination Court

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]

Frequently Asked Questions

When Are The 2022 By-elections?

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]

Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.

She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]

Harare Central Constituency

Harare Central By-election results Name & Surname Political Party Result Linda Masarira LEAD Murisi Zwizwai Citizens' Coalition for Change Marara Norest Chiureki MDC Alliance Loice Magweba Zanu-PF Rukanda Henry Gwinyai MAAT Zimbabwe

Gokwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central By-election results Name & Surname Party Result Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire United Zimbabwe Alliance John Mapurazi Zanu-PF Mbekezeli Ndlovu MDC Alliance Judith Tobaiwa Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mberengwa South Constituency

Mberengwa South By-election Results Name & Surname Party Result Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF Davies Shoko Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mkoba Constituency

Mkoba By-election results Name & Surname Political Party Result Amos Chibaya Citizens Coalition for Change Albert Chadoka MDC Alliance William Gondo Zanu-PF Malvern Zihapa Federation of African States