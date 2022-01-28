Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)"
Tayananiswa
Tayananiswa
Harare
Rukanda Henry Gwinyai || MAAT Zimbabwe ||
Rukanda Henry Gwinyai || MAAT Zimbabwe ||
Latest revision as of 16:24, 28 January 2022
The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.
Events
Proclamation Of Date For By-elections
On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]
By-election Observers
ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.
The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:
- Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
- Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
- Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
- Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
- Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
- Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]
Nomination Court
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]
Frequently Asked Questions
When Are The 2022 By-elections?
According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]
Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?
ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.
She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]
Parliament By-elections
Harare
Harare Central Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Political Party
|Result
|Linda Masarira
|LEAD
|Murisi Zwizwai
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Marara Norest Chiureki
|MDC Alliance
|Loice Magweba
|Zanu-PF
|Rukanda Henry Gwinyai
|MAAT Zimbabwe
Harare East Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Political Party
|Result
|Tendai Biti
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Mavis Gumbo
|Zanu-PF
|Precious Musarurwa
|LEAD
|Loice Magweba
|Zanu-PF
|Christopher Mbanga
|MDC Alliance
|Garikai Mlambo
|United Zimbabwe Alliance
Kambuzuma Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Political Party
|Result
|Oscar Nyamunokora
|Zanu-PF
|Fungai Chiposi
|MDC Alliance
|Willias Madzimure
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
Midlands Province
Gokwe Central Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Political Party
|Result
|Davison Masvisvi
|ZANU-PF
|Lisias Mutegwe
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Edward Vakai
|MDC Alliance
Kwekwe Central Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Party
|Result
|Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire
|United Zimbabwe Alliance
|John Mapurazi
|Zanu-PF
|Mbekezeli Ndlovu
|MDC Alliance
|Judith Tobaiwa
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Mberengwa South Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Party
|Result
|Tasara Hungwe
|Zanu-PF
|Davies Shoko
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Mkoba Constituency
|Name & Surname
|Political Party
|Result
|Amos Chibaya
|Citizens Coalition for Change
|Albert Chadoka
|MDC Alliance
|William Gondo
|Zanu-PF
|Malvern Zihapa
|Federation of African States
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 President Mnangagwa Proclaims 26 March As By-elections Day, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation, Pindula News, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ Anna Chibamu/Clayton Shereni, In Chamisa’s Camp As Party Fields Double Candidates For By-Elections, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ New Voters Won’t Vote In March By-elections – ZEC, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022