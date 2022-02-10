Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)"

Page Discussion
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 42: Line 42:
  
 
==Parliament By-elections==
 
==Parliament By-elections==
 +
 +
==[[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]==
 +
 +
===Nkulumane Constituency===
 +
 +
{| class="wikitable sortable"
 +
|+ Nkulumane Constituency By-election results
 +
|-
 +
! Name of Candidate !! Party !! Result
 +
|-
 +
| Gideon Mangena || MDC Alliance ||
 +
|-
 +
| Lovejoy Gregory Ncube || RPZ ||
 +
|-
 +
| David Ndlovu || Zanu-PF ||
 +
|-
 +
| [[Ivamile Kucaca Phulu]] || Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) ||
 +
|-
 +
| Dumisani Tokwido || DOP ||
 +
|}
 +
 +
===Pumula Constituency===
 +
 +
{| class="wikitable sortable"
 +
|+ Pumula Constituency By-election results
 +
|-
 +
! Name of Candidate !! Party !! Result
 +
|-
 +
| [[Sichelesile Mahlangu]] || CCC ||
 +
|-
 +
| Albert Mhlanga || MDC Alliance ||
 +
|-
 +
| Richard Ncube || [[ZAPU]] ||
 +
|-
 +
| Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu || UDA ||
 +
|-
 +
| Pumulani Nsingo || ZANU-PF ||
 +
|-
 +
| Stanford Nyoni || RPZ ||
 +
|-
 +
| Thabani Tshuma || Independent ||
 +
|}
  
 
==[[Harare]]==
 
==[[Harare]]==
Line 50: Line 92:
 
|+ Harare Central By-election results
 
|+ Harare Central By-election results
 
|-
 
|-
! Name & Surname !! Political Party !! Result
+
! Name of Candidate !! Political Party !! Result
 
|-
 
|-
 
| [[Linda Masarira]] || LEAD ||  
 
| [[Linda Masarira]] || LEAD ||  
Line 68: Line 110:
 
|+ Harare East By-election results
 
|+ Harare East By-election results
 
|-
 
|-
! Name & Surname !! Political Party !! Result
+
! Name of Candidate !! Political Party !! Result
 
|-
 
|-
 
| [[Tendai Biti]] || Citizens' Coalition for Change ||  
 
| [[Tendai Biti]] || Citizens' Coalition for Change ||  
Line 89: Line 131:
 
|+ Kambuzuma By-election results
 
|+ Kambuzuma By-election results
 
|-
 
|-
! Name & Surname !! Political Party !! Result
+
! Name of Candidate !! Political Party !! Result
 
|-
 
|-
 
| Oscar Nyamunokora || Zanu-PF ||  
 
| Oscar Nyamunokora || Zanu-PF ||  
Line 105: Line 147:
 
|+ Gokwe Central By-election results
 
|+ Gokwe Central By-election results
 
|-
 
|-
! Name & Surname !! Political Party !! Result
+
! Name of Candidate !! Political Party !! Result
 
|-
 
|-
 
| [[Davison Masvisvi]] || [[ZANU-PF]] ||  
 
| [[Davison Masvisvi]] || [[ZANU-PF]] ||  
Line 119: Line 161:
 
|+ Kwekwe Central By-election results
 
|+ Kwekwe Central By-election results
 
|-
 
|-
! Name & Surname !! Party !! Result
+
! Name of Candidate !! Party !! Result
 
|-
 
|-
 
| Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire || [[United Zimbabwe Alliance]] ||
 
| Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire || [[United Zimbabwe Alliance]] ||
Line 135: Line 177:
 
|+ Mberengwa South By-election Results
 
|+ Mberengwa South By-election Results
 
|-
 
|-
! Name & Surname !! Party !! Result
+
! Name of Candidate !! Party !! Result
 
|-
 
|-
 
| Tasara Hungwe || Zanu-PF ||  
 
| Tasara Hungwe || Zanu-PF ||  
Line 147: Line 189:
 
|+ Mkoba By-election results
 
|+ Mkoba By-election results
 
|-
 
|-
! Name & Surname !! Political Party !! Result
+
! Name of Candidate !! Political Party !! Result
 
|-
 
|-
 
| [[Amos Chibaya]] || Citizens Coalition for Change ||  
 
| [[Amos Chibaya]] || Citizens Coalition for Change ||  
Line 155: Line 197:
 
| William Gondo || Zanu-PF ||  
 
| William Gondo || Zanu-PF ||  
 
|-
 
|-
|Malvern Zihapa||Federation of African States||
+
| Malvern Zihapa||Federation of African States||
 
|}
 
|}
  

Latest revision as of 09:59, 10 February 2022

The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

Events

Proclamation Of Date For By-elections

On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]

By-election Observers

ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.

The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:

  • Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
  • Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
  • Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
  • Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
  • Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
  • Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]


Nomination Court

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]

Frequently Asked Questions

When Are The 2022 By-elections?

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]


Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.

She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]

Parliament By-elections

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

Nkulumane Constituency

Nkulumane Constituency By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Gideon Mangena MDC Alliance
Lovejoy Gregory Ncube RPZ
David Ndlovu Zanu-PF
Ivamile Kucaca Phulu Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
Dumisani Tokwido DOP

Pumula Constituency

Pumula Constituency By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC
Albert Mhlanga MDC Alliance
Richard Ncube ZAPU
Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu UDA
Pumulani Nsingo ZANU-PF
Stanford Nyoni RPZ
Thabani Tshuma Independent

Harare

Harare Central Constituency

Harare Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Linda Masarira LEAD
Murisi Zwizwai Citizens' Coalition for Change
Marara Norest Chiureki MDC Alliance
Loice Magweba Zanu-PF
Rukanda Henry Gwinyai MAAT Zimbabwe

Harare East Constituency

Harare East By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Tendai Biti Citizens' Coalition for Change
Mavis Gumbo Zanu-PF
Precious Musarurwa LEAD
Loice Magweba Zanu-PF
Christopher Mbanga MDC Alliance
Garikai Mlambo United Zimbabwe Alliance

Kambuzuma Constituency

Kambuzuma By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Oscar Nyamunokora Zanu-PF
Fungai Chiposi MDC Alliance
Willias Madzimure Citizens' Coalition For Change

Midlands Province

Gokwe Central Constituency

Gokwe Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Davison Masvisvi ZANU-PF
Lisias Mutegwe Citizens' Coalition for Change
Edward Vakai MDC Alliance

Kwekwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire United Zimbabwe Alliance
John Mapurazi Zanu-PF
Mbekezeli Ndlovu MDC Alliance
Judith Tobaiwa Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mberengwa South Constituency

Mberengwa South By-election Results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF
Davies Shoko Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mkoba Constituency

Mkoba By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Amos Chibaya Citizens Coalition for Change
Albert Chadoka MDC Alliance
William Gondo Zanu-PF
Malvern Zihapa Federation of African States

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 President Mnangagwa Proclaims 26 March As By-elections Day, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  2. ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation, Pindula News, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  3. Anna Chibamu/Clayton Shereni, In Chamisa’s Camp As Party Fields Double Candidates For By-Elections, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  4. New Voters Won’t Vote In March By-elections – ZEC, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)&oldid=114960"