==Parliament By-elections==
==Parliament By-elections==
==[[Harare]]==
==[[Harare]]==
===Harare Central Constituency===
===Harare Central Constituency===
|+ Harare Central By-election results
|+ Harare Central By-election results
|−
! Name
! Name !! Political Party !! Result
| [[Linda Masarira]] || LEAD ||
| [[Linda Masarira]] || LEAD ||
|+ Harare East By-election results
|+ Harare East By-election results
|−
! Name
! Name !! Political Party !! Result
| [[Tendai Biti]] || Citizens' Coalition for Change ||
| [[Tendai Biti]] || Citizens' Coalition for Change ||
| Garikai Mlambo || United Zimbabwe Alliance ||
| Garikai Mlambo || United Zimbabwe Alliance ||
|+ Kambuzuma By-election results
|+ Kambuzuma By-election results
|−
! Name
! Name !! Political Party !! Result
| Oscar Nyamunokora || Zanu-PF ||
| Oscar Nyamunokora || Zanu-PF ||
|−
|Fungai Chiposi || MDC Alliance ||
| Fungai Chiposi|| MDC Alliance ||
| [[Willias Madzimure]] || Citizens' Coalition For Change ||
| [[Willias Madzimure]] || Citizens' Coalition For Change ||
|}
|}
==[[Midlands Province]]==
==[[Midlands Province]]==
|+ Gokwe Central By-election results
|+ Gokwe Central By-election results
|−
! Name
! Name !! Political Party !! Result
| [[Davison Masvisvi]] || [[ZANU-PF]] ||
| [[Davison Masvisvi]] || [[ZANU-PF]] ||
|+ Kwekwe Central By-election results
|+ Kwekwe Central By-election results
|−
! Name
! Name !! Party !! Result
| Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire || [[United Zimbabwe Alliance]] ||
| Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire || [[United Zimbabwe Alliance]] ||
|+ Mberengwa South By-election Results
|+ Mberengwa South By-election Results
|−
! Name
! Name !! Party !! Result
| Tasara Hungwe || Zanu-PF ||
| Tasara Hungwe || Zanu-PF ||
|+ Mkoba By-election results
|+ Mkoba By-election results
|−
! Name
! Name !! Political Party !! Result
| [[Amos Chibaya]] || Citizens Coalition for Change ||
| [[Amos Chibaya]] || Citizens Coalition for Change ||
| William Gondo || Zanu-PF ||
| William Gondo || Zanu-PF ||
|−
|Malvern Zihapa||Federation of African States||
| Malvern Zihapa||Federation of African States||
|}
|}
The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.
Events
Proclamation Of Date For By-elections
On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]
By-election Observers
ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.
The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:
- Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
- Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
- Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
- Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
- Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
- Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]
Nomination Court
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]
Frequently Asked Questions
When Are The 2022 By-elections?
According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]
Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?
ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.
She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]
Parliament By-elections
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Nkulumane Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Gideon Mangena
|MDC Alliance
|Lovejoy Gregory Ncube
|RPZ
|David Ndlovu
|Zanu-PF
|Ivamile Kucaca Phulu
|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
|Dumisani Tokwido
|DOP
Pumula Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Sichelesile Mahlangu
|CCC
|Albert Mhlanga
|MDC Alliance
|Richard Ncube
|ZAPU
|Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu
|UDA
|Pumulani Nsingo
|ZANU-PF
|Stanford Nyoni
|RPZ
|Thabani Tshuma
|Independent
Harare
Epworth Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Innocent Hazvina
|Independent
|Earthrage Kureva
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Togarepi Zivai Mhetu
|MDC Alliance
|Zalerah Hazvinei Makari
|Zanu-PF
|Richard Musiyadzanikwa
|LEAD
Glen Norah Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Chrispen Allen Magaya
|Zanu-PF
|Wellington Chikombo
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Israel Mabhande
|MDC Alliance
|Kuda Garwe
|NPF
|Allen Munyuki
|UDA
Glen View North Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Martin Mambo
|ZANU-PF
|Prudence Tatenda Munyandari
|National Patriotic Front (NPF)
|Rhino Mashaya
|MDC Alliance
|Fani Munengami
|CCC
Harare Central Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Linda Masarira
|LEAD
|Murisi Zwizwai
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Marara Norest Chiureki
|MDC Alliance
|Loice Magweba
|Zanu-PF
|Rukanda Henry Gwinyai
|MAAT Zimbabwe
Harare East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Tendai Biti
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Mavis Gumbo
|Zanu-PF
|Precious Musarurwa
|LEAD
|Loice Magweba
|Zanu-PF
|Christopher Mbanga
|MDC Alliance
|Garikai Mlambo
|United Zimbabwe Alliance
Highfield East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Gilbert Bgwende
|MDC Alliance
|Erick Murai
|CCC
|Nobert Chikumbo
|Zanu-PF
|Christopher Mbanga
|MDC Alliance
|Shelton Mupambwa
|PZ
Highfield West Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Happymore Chidziva
|CCC
|Ruwuke Simon Hove
|MDC Alliance
|Emmanuel Juta
|Zanu-PF
Kambuzuma Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Oscar Nyamunokora
|Zanu-PF
|Fungai Chiposi
|MDC Alliance
|Willias Madzimure
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
Kuwadzana Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Betty Nhambu
|Zanu-PF
|Fatima Madamombe
|MDC Alliance
|Johnson Matambo
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|Nesbert Mapfumo
|UDA
Kuwadzana East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama
|Zanu-PF
|Urayayi Mangwiro
|MDC Alliance
|Chalton Hwende
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|Jedediah K.S. Chigariro
|UDA
|Selentino Majiri
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|Chamunorwa David Kachidza
|UZA
Mufakose Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Melvin Taurai Marembo
|Zanu-PF
|Susan Matsunga
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|Rodwell Shambamuto
|MDC Alliance
St Mary's Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Norbet Jinjika
|Zanu-PF
|Unganai Dickson Tarusenga
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|Adam Puzo
|MDC Alliance
|Marcos Sanyanga
|Independent
Manicaland Province
Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Hosia Chipanga
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|Taurai Mudzipurwa
|MDC Alliance
|Isau Mupfumi
|Zanu-PF
|Prosper Mutseyami
|CCC
|Anesu Zaranyika
|MA'AT Zimbabwe
Mutasa South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Misheck Mugadza
|ZANU-PF
|Eurydice Lynette Ndoro
|Independent
|Pedzisai Tauzeni
|MDC Alliance
|Regai Tsunga
|CCC
Mashonaland East Province
Marondera Central Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Ignatious Mateveke
|ZANU-PF
|Caston Matewu
|CCC
|Witness Muzavazi
|MDC Alliance
|Tawanda Carlos Pindirire
|Independent
Marondera East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Jeremiah Z Chiwetu
|ZANU-PF
|Samuel Machekanyanga
|CCC
|Moses Mandaza
|ZLP
|Thomas Tasarirenhamo
|MDC Alliance
Murewa South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Dagmore Maruza
|MDC Alliance
|Nyasha Masoka
|ZANU-PF
|Rodreck Munemo
|CCC
|Simba Nesara
|UDA
Masvingo Province
Chivi South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Faith Chuma
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|Shadreck Mapope
|MDC Alliance
|Paul Thompson Mhlolo
|CCC
|Munyaradzi Zizhou
|ZANU-PF
|Example
Mwenezi East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Master Makope
|Zanu-PF
|Tendekai Mandizvidza
|CCC
|Turner Mhango
|Free Zimbabwe Congress
Matabeleland North Province
Midlands Province
Gokwe Central Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Davison Masvisvi
|ZANU-PF
|Lisias Mutegwe
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Edward Vakai
|MDC Alliance
Kwekwe Central Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire
|United Zimbabwe Alliance
|John Mapurazi
|Zanu-PF
|Mbekezeli Ndlovu
|MDC Alliance
|Judith Tobaiwa
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Mberengwa South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Tasara Hungwe
|Zanu-PF
|Davies Shoko
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Mkoba Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Amos Chibaya
|Citizens Coalition for Change
|Albert Chadoka
|MDC Alliance
|William Gondo
|Zanu-PF
|Malvern Zihapa
|Federation of African States
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 President Mnangagwa Proclaims 26 March As By-elections Day, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation, Pindula News, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ Anna Chibamu/Clayton Shereni, In Chamisa’s Camp As Party Fields Double Candidates For By-Elections, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ New Voters Won’t Vote In March By-elections – ZEC, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022