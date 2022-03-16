The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

Events

On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]

By-election Observers

ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.

The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:

Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate

Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20

Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50

Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100

Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50

Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]





Nomination Court

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]

Frequently Asked Questions

When Are The 2022 By-elections?

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]





Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.

She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]

Parliament By-elections

Nkulumane Constituency

Nkulumane Constituency By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Gideon Mangena MDC Alliance Lovejoy Gregory Ncube RPZ David Ndlovu Zanu-PF Kucaca Phulu Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) Dumisani Tokwido DOP

Pumula Constituency

Pumula Constituency By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC Albert Mhlanga MDC Alliance Richard Ncube ZAPU Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu UDA Pumulani Nsingo ZANU-PF Stanford Nyoni RPZ Thabani Tshuma Independent

Epworth By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Innocent Hazvina Independent Earthrage Kureva CCC Togarepi Zivai Mhetu MDC-Alliance Zalerah Makari Zanu-PF Richard Musiyadzanikwa LEAD

Glen Norah Constituency

Glen Norah By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Chrispen Allen Magaya Zanu-PF Wellington Chikombo Citizens' Coalition for Change Israel Mabhande MDC Alliance Kuda Garwe NPF Allen Munyuki UDA

Glen View North Constituency

Harare Central Constituency

Harare Central By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Linda Masarira LEAD Murisi Zwizwai Citizens' Coalition for Change Marara Norest Chiureki MDC Alliance Loice Magweba Zanu-PF Rukanda Henry Gwinyai MAAT Zimbabwe

Harare East Constituency

Highfield East Constituency

Highfield East By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Gilbert Bgwende MDC Alliance Erick Murai CCC Nobert Chikumbo Zanu-PF Christopher Mbanga MDC Alliance Shelton Mupambwa PZ

Highfield West Constituency

Highfield West By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Happymore Chidziva CCC Ruwuke Simon Hove MDC Alliance Emmanuel Juta Zanu-PF

Kambuzuma Constituency

Kambuzuma By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Oscar Nyamunokora Zanu-PF Fungai Chiposi MDC Alliance Willias Madzimure Citizens' Coalition For Change

Kuwadzana Constituency

Kuwadzana By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Betty Nhambu Zanu-PF Fatima Madamombe MDC Alliance Johnson Matambo Citizens' Coalition For Change Nesbert Mapfumo UDA

Kuwadzana East Constituency

Kuwadzana By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama Zanu-PF Urayayi Mangwiro MDC Alliance Chalton Hwende Citizens' Coalition For Change Jedediah K.S. Chigariro UDA Selentino Majiri Patriotic Zimbabweans Chamunorwa David Kachidza UZA

Mufakose Constituency

Mufakose By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Melvin Taurai Marembo Zanu-PF Susan Matsunga Citizens' Coalition For Change Rodwell Shambamuto MDC Alliance

St Mary's Constituency

St Mary's By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Norbet Jinjika Zanu-PF Unganai Dickson Tarusenga Citizens' Coalition For Change Adam Puzo MDC Alliance Marcos Sanyanga Independent

Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency

Dangamvura-Chikanga By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Hosia Chipanga Patriotic Zimbabweans Taurai Mudzipurwa MDC Alliance Isau Mupfumi Zanu-PF Prosper Mutseyami CCC Anesu Zaranyika MA'AT Zimbabwe

Mutasa South Constituency

Dangamvura-Chikanga By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Misheck Mugadza ZANU-PF Eurydice Lynette Ndoro Independent Pedzisai Tauzeni MDC Alliance Regai Tsunga CCC

Marondera Central Constituency

Marondera Central By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Ignatious Mateveke ZANU-PF Caston Matewu CCC Witness Muzavazi MDC Alliance Tawanda Carlos Pindirire Independent

Marondera East Constituency

Marondera East By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Jeremiah Z Chiwetu ZANU-PF Samuel Machekanyanga CCC Moses Mandaza ZLP Thomas Tasarirenhamo MDC Alliance

Murewa South Constituency

Marondera East By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Dagmore Maruza MDC Alliance Nyasha Masoka ZANU-PF Rodreck Munemo CCC Simba Nesara UDA

Chivi South Constituency

Chivi South By-elections results Name of Candidate Party Result Faith Chuma Patriotic Zimbabweans Shadreck Mapope MDC Alliance Paul Thompson Mhlolo CCC Munyaradzi Zizhou ZANU-PF Example

Mwenezi East Constituency

Mwenezi East By-elections results Name of Candidate Party Result Master Makope Zanu-PF Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC Turner Mhango Free Zimbabwe Congress

Binga North Constituency

Binga North By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Peggie Mudimba MDC Alliance Disciple Mukuli Independent Kudakwashe M. Munsaka Zanu-PF Clive Muzamba UDA Prince Dubeko Sibanda CCC

Tsholotsho South Constituency

Tsholotsho South By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Bongani Moyo Independent Leonard Mthombemi ZAPU Musa Ncube Zanu-PF Tapson Nganunu Sibanda CCC

Gokwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire United Zimbabwe Alliance John Mapurazi Zanu-PF Mbekezeli Ndlovu MDC Alliance Judith Tobaiwa Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mberengwa South Constituency

Mberengwa South By-election Results Name of Candidate Party Result Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF Davies Shoko Citizens' Coalition for Change





Mbizo Constituency

Caption text Name of Candidate Party Result Lovemore Chibukwe UDA Settlement Chikwinya CCC Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo MDC Alliance Vongaishe Mupereri Zanu-PF Gladys G. Mutunami UZA

Mkoba Constituency

Mkoba By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Amos Chibaya Citizens Coalition for Change Albert Chadoka MDC Alliance William Gondo Zanu-PF Malvern Zihapa Federation of African States

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.

