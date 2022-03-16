|
The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.
Events
Proclamation Of Date For By-elections
On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]
By-election Observers
ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.
The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:
- Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
- Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
- Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
- Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
- Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
- Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]
Nomination Court
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]
Frequently Asked Questions
When Are The 2022 By-elections?
According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]
Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?
ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.
She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]
Parliament By-elections
Nkulumane Constituency
Nkulumane Constituency By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Gideon Mangena
|MDC Alliance
|
|Lovejoy Gregory Ncube
|RPZ
|
|David Ndlovu
|Zanu-PF
|
|Kucaca Phulu
|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
|
|Dumisani Tokwido
|DOP
|
Pumula Constituency
Pumula Constituency By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Sichelesile Mahlangu
|CCC
|
|Albert Mhlanga
|MDC Alliance
|
|Richard Ncube
|ZAPU
|
|Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu
|UDA
|
|Pumulani Nsingo
|ZANU-PF
|
|Stanford Nyoni
|RPZ
|
|Thabani Tshuma
|Independent
|
Epworth By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Innocent Hazvina
|Independent
|
|Earthrage Kureva
|CCC
|
|Togarepi Zivai Mhetu
|MDC-Alliance
|
|Zalerah Makari
|Zanu-PF
|
|Richard Musiyadzanikwa
|LEAD
|
Glen Norah Constituency
Glen Norah By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Chrispen Allen Magaya
|Zanu-PF
|
|Wellington Chikombo
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|
|Israel Mabhande
|MDC Alliance
|
|Kuda Garwe
|NPF
|
|Allen Munyuki
|UDA
|
Glen View North Constituency
Harare Central Constituency
Harare Central By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Linda Masarira
|LEAD
|
|Murisi Zwizwai
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|
|Marara Norest Chiureki
|MDC Alliance
|
|Loice Magweba
|Zanu-PF
|
|Rukanda Henry Gwinyai
|MAAT Zimbabwe
|
Harare East Constituency
Highfield East Constituency
Highfield East By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Gilbert Bgwende
|MDC Alliance
|
|Erick Murai
|CCC
|
|Nobert Chikumbo
|Zanu-PF
|
|Christopher Mbanga
|MDC Alliance
|
|Shelton Mupambwa
|PZ
|
Highfield West Constituency
Highfield West By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Happymore Chidziva
|CCC
|
|Ruwuke Simon Hove
|MDC Alliance
|
|Emmanuel Juta
|Zanu-PF
|
Kambuzuma Constituency
Kambuzuma By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Oscar Nyamunokora
|Zanu-PF
|
|Fungai Chiposi
|MDC Alliance
|
|Willias Madzimure
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|
Kuwadzana Constituency
Kuwadzana By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Betty Nhambu
|Zanu-PF
|
|Fatima Madamombe
|MDC Alliance
|
|Johnson Matambo
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|
|Nesbert Mapfumo
|UDA
|
Kuwadzana East Constituency
Kuwadzana By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama
|Zanu-PF
|
|Urayayi Mangwiro
|MDC Alliance
|
|Chalton Hwende
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|
|Jedediah K.S. Chigariro
|UDA
|
|Selentino Majiri
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|
|Chamunorwa David Kachidza
|UZA
|
Mufakose Constituency
Mufakose By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Melvin Taurai Marembo
|Zanu-PF
|
|Susan Matsunga
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|
|Rodwell Shambamuto
|MDC Alliance
|
St Mary's Constituency
St Mary's By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Norbet Jinjika
|Zanu-PF
|
|Unganai Dickson Tarusenga
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|
|Adam Puzo
|MDC Alliance
|
|Marcos Sanyanga
|Independent
|
Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency
Mutasa South Constituency
Dangamvura-Chikanga By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Misheck Mugadza
|ZANU-PF
|
|Eurydice Lynette Ndoro
|Independent
|
|Pedzisai Tauzeni
|MDC Alliance
|
|Regai Tsunga
|CCC
|
Marondera Central Constituency
Marondera Central By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Ignatious Mateveke
|ZANU-PF
|
|Caston Matewu
|CCC
|
|Witness Muzavazi
|MDC Alliance
|
|Tawanda Carlos Pindirire
|Independent
|
Marondera East Constituency
Marondera East By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Jeremiah Z Chiwetu
|ZANU-PF
|
|Samuel Machekanyanga
|CCC
|
|Moses Mandaza
|ZLP
|
|Thomas Tasarirenhamo
|MDC Alliance
|
Murewa South Constituency
Marondera East By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Dagmore Maruza
|MDC Alliance
|
|Nyasha Masoka
|ZANU-PF
|
|Rodreck Munemo
|CCC
|
|Simba Nesara
|UDA
|
Chivi South Constituency
Chivi South By-elections results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Faith Chuma
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|
|Shadreck Mapope
|MDC Alliance
|
|Paul Thompson Mhlolo
|CCC
|
|Munyaradzi Zizhou
|ZANU-PF
|Example
Mwenezi East Constituency
Mwenezi East By-elections results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Master Makope
|Zanu-PF
|
|Tendekai Mandizvidza
|CCC
|
|Turner Mhango
|Free Zimbabwe Congress
|
Binga North Constituency
Binga North By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Peggie Mudimba
|MDC Alliance
|
|Disciple Mukuli
|Independent
|
|Kudakwashe M. Munsaka
|Zanu-PF
|
|Clive Muzamba
|UDA
|
|Prince Dubeko Sibanda
|CCC
|
Tsholotsho South By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Bongani Moyo
|Independent
|
|Leonard Mthombemi
|ZAPU
|
|Musa Ncube
|Zanu-PF
|
|Tapson Nganunu Sibanda
|CCC
|
Gokwe Central Constituency
Kwekwe Central Constituency
Kwekwe Central By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire
|United Zimbabwe Alliance
|
|John Mapurazi
|Zanu-PF
|
|Mbekezeli Ndlovu
|MDC Alliance
|
|Judith Tobaiwa
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|
Mberengwa South Constituency
Mberengwa South By-election Results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Tasara Hungwe
|Zanu-PF
|
|Davies Shoko
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|
Mbizo Constituency
Caption text
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Lovemore Chibukwe
|UDA
|
|Settlement Chikwinya
|CCC
|
|Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo
|MDC Alliance
|
|Vongaishe Mupereri
|Zanu-PF
|
|Gladys G. Mutunami
|UZA
|
Mkoba Constituency
Mkoba By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Amos Chibaya
|Citizens Coalition for Change
|
|Albert Chadoka
|MDC Alliance
|
|William Gondo
|Zanu-PF
|
|Malvern Zihapa
|Federation of African States
|
Events
Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.
