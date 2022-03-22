Pindula

The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

Events

Proclamation Of Date For By-elections

On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]

By-election Observers

ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.

The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:

  • Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
  • Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
  • Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
  • Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
  • Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
  • Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]


Nomination Court

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]

Frequently Asked Questions

When Are The 2022 By-elections?

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]


Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?

ZEC Chairman, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.

She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]

Parliament By-elections

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

Nkulumane Constituency

Nkulumane Constituency By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Gideon Mangena MDC Alliance
Lovejoy Gregory Ncube RPZ
David Ndlovu Zanu-PF
Kucaca Phulu Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
Dumisani Tokwido DOP

Pumula Constituency

Pumula Constituency By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC
Albert Mhlanga MDC Alliance
Richard Ncube ZAPU
Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu UDA
Pumulani Nsingo ZANU-PF
Stanford Nyoni RPZ
Thabani Tshuma Independent

Harare

Epworth Constituency

Epworth By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Innocent Hazvina Independent
Earthrage Kureva CCC
Togarepi Zivai Mhetu MDC-Alliance
Zalerah Makari Zanu-PF
Richard Musiyadzanikwa LEAD

Glen Norah Constituency

Glen Norah By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Chrispen Allen Magaya Zanu-PF
Wellington Chikombo Citizens' Coalition for Change
Israel Mabhande MDC Alliance
Kuda Garwe NPF
Allen Munyuki UDA

Glen View North Constituency

Glen View North By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Martin Mambo Zanu-PF
Prudence Tatenda Munyandari National Patriotic Front (NPF)
Rhino Mashaya MDC Alliance
Fani Munengami CCC

Harare Central Constituency

Harare Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Linda Masarira LEAD
Murisi Zwizwai Citizens' Coalition for Change
Marara Norest Chiureki MDC Alliance
Loice Magweba Zanu-PF
Rukanda Henry Gwinyai MAAT Zimbabwe

Harare East Constituency

Harare East By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Tendai Biti Citizens' Coalition for Change
Mavis Gumbo Zanu-PF
Precious Musarurwa LEAD
Loice Magweba Zanu-PF
Christopher Mbanga MDC Alliance
Garikai Mlambo United Zimbabwe Alliance

Highfield East Constituency

Highfield East By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Gilbert Bgwende MDC Alliance
Erick Murai CCC
Nobert Chikumbo Zanu-PF
Christopher Mbanga MDC Alliance
Shelton Mupambwa PZ

Highfield West Constituency

Highfield West By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Happymore Chidziva CCC
Ruwuke Simon Hove MDC Alliance
Emmanuel Juta Zanu-PF

Kambuzuma Constituency

Kambuzuma By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Oscar Nyamunokora Zanu-PF
Fungai Chiposi MDC Alliance
Willias Madzimure Citizens' Coalition For Change

Kuwadzana Constituency

Kuwadzana By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Betty Nhambu Zanu-PF
Fatima Madamombe MDC Alliance
Johnson Matambo Citizens' Coalition For Change
Nesbert Mapfumo UDA

Kuwadzana East Constituency

Kuwadzana By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama Zanu-PF
Urayayi Mangwiro MDC Alliance
Chalton Hwende Citizens' Coalition For Change
Jedediah K.S. Chigariro UDA
Selentino Majiri Patriotic Zimbabweans
Chamunorwa David Kachidza UZA

Mufakose Constituency

Mufakose By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Melvin Taurai Marembo Zanu-PF
Susan Matsunga Citizens' Coalition For Change
Rodwell Shambamuto MDC Alliance

St Mary's Constituency

St Mary's By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Norbet Jinjika Zanu-PF
Unganai Dickson Tarusenga Citizens' Coalition For Change
Adam Puzo MDC Alliance
Marcos Sanyanga Independent

Manicaland Province

Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency

Dangamvura-Chikanga By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Hosia Chipanga Patriotic Zimbabweans
Taurai Mudzipurwa MDC Alliance
Isau Mupfumi Zanu-PF
Prosper Mutseyami CCC
Anesu Zaranyika MA'AT Zimbabwe

Mutasa South Constituency

Dangamvura-Chikanga By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Misheck Mugadza ZANU-PF
Eurydice Lynette Ndoro Independent
Pedzisai Tauzeni MDC Alliance
Regai Tsunga CCC

Mashonaland East Province

Marondera Central Constituency

Marondera Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Ignatious Mateveke ZANU-PF
Caston Matewu CCC
Witness Muzavazi MDC Alliance
Tawanda Carlos Pindirire Independent

Marondera East Constituency

Marondera East By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Jeremiah Z Chiwetu ZANU-PF
Samuel Machekanyanga CCC
Moses Mandaza ZLP
Thomas Tasarirenhamo MDC Alliance

Murewa South Constituency

Marondera East By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Dagmore Maruza MDC Alliance
Nyasha Masoka ZANU-PF
Rodreck Munemo CCC
Simba Nesara UDA

Masvingo Province

Chivi South Constituency

Chivi South By-elections results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Faith Chuma Patriotic Zimbabweans
Shadreck Mapope MDC Alliance
Paul Thompson Mhlolo CCC
Munyaradzi Zizhou ZANU-PF Example

Mwenezi East Constituency

Mwenezi East By-elections results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Master Makope Zanu-PF
Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC
Turner Mhango Free Zimbabwe Congress

Matabeleland North Province

Binga North Constituency

Binga North By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Peggie Mudimba MDC Alliance
Disciple Mukuli Independent
Kudakwashe M. Munsaka Zanu-PF
Clive Muzamba UDA
Prince Dubeko Sibanda CCC

Tsholotsho South Constituency

Tsholotsho South By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Bongani Moyo Independent
Leonard Mthombemi ZAPU
Musa Ncube Zanu-PF
Tapson Nganunu Sibanda CCC

Midlands Province

Gokwe Central Constituency

Gokwe Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Daveson Masvisvi ZANU-PF
Lisias Mutegwe Citizens' Coalition for Change
Edward Vakai MDC Alliance

Kwekwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire United Zimbabwe Alliance
John Mapurazi Zanu-PF
Mbekezeli Ndlovu MDC Alliance
Judith Tobaiwa Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mberengwa South Constituency

Mberengwa South By-election Results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF
Davies Shoko Citizens' Coalition for Change


Mbizo Constituency

Caption text
Name of Candidate Party Result
Lovemore Chibukwe UDA
Settlement Chikwinya CCC
Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo MDC Alliance
Vongaishe Mupereri Zanu-PF
Gladys G. Mutunami UZA

Mkoba Constituency

Mkoba By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Amos Chibaya Citizens Coalition for Change
Albert Chadoka MDC Alliance
William Gondo Zanu-PF
Malvern Zihapa Federation of African States

Events

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 President Mnangagwa Proclaims 26 March As By-elections Day, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  2. ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation, Pindula News, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  3. Anna Chibamu/Clayton Shereni, In Chamisa’s Camp As Party Fields Double Candidates For By-Elections, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  4. New Voters Won’t Vote In March By-elections – ZEC, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
