Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)

The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

For the full list of winners see: List of March 2022 By-election winners

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.



Events

On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]

By-election Observers

ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.

The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:

Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate

Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20

Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50

Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100

Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50

Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]





Nomination Court

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]

Frequently Asked Questions

When Are The 2022 By-elections?

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]

Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?

ZEC Chairman, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.

She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]

Parliament By-elections

Nkulumane Constituency

Pumula Constituency

Pumula Constituency By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC 3 092 Pumulani Nsingo ZANU-PF 1 212 Richard Ncube ZAPU 227 Albert Mhlanga MDC Alliance 110 Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu UDA 33 Stanford Nyoni RPZ 27 Thabani Tshuma Independent 62

Glen Norah Constituency

Harare Central Constituency

Harare East Constituency

Harare East By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Tendai Biti Citizens' Coalition for Change 7 534 Mavis Gumbo Zanu-PF 3 045 Christopher Mbanga MDC Alliance 114 Garikai Mlambo United Zimbabwe Alliance 100 Precious Musarurwa LEAD 25

Highfield East Constituency

Highfield East By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Erick Murai CCC 5 610 Nobert Chikumbo Zanu-PF 1 600 Gilbert Bgwende MDC Alliance 483 Shelton Mupambwa PZ 34

Highfield West Constituency

Highfield West By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Happymore Chidziva CCC 4 592 Ruwuke Simon Hove MDC Alliance Emmanuel Juta Zanu-PF

Kambuzuma Constituency

Kambuzuma By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Willias Madzimure Citizens' Coalition For Change 4 457 Oscar Nyamunokora Zanu-PF 1 800 Fungai Chiposi MDC Alliance 154

Kuwadzana Constituency

Kuwadzana By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Johnson Matambo Citizens' Coalition For Change 7 157 Betty Nhambu Zanu-PF 2 636 Fatima Madamombe MDC Alliance 259 Nesbert Mapfumo UDA 56

Kuwadzana East Constituency

Kuwadzana By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Chalton Hwende Citizens' Coalition For Change 5 238 Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama Zanu-PF 1 311 Urayayi Mangwiro MDC Alliance 146 Chamunorwa David Kachidza UZA 98 Jedediah K.S. Chigariro UDA 39 Selentino Majiri Patriotic Zimbabweans 26

Mufakose Constituency

Mufakose By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Susan Matsunga Citizens' Coalition For Change 4 039 Melvin Taurai Marembo Zanu-PF 1 128 Rodwell Shambamuto MDC Alliance 218

St Mary's Constituency

St Mary's By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Unganai Dickson Tarusenga Citizens' Coalition For Change 5 830 Norbet Jinjika Zanu-PF 4 483 Adam Puzo MDC Alliance 201 Marcos Sanyanga Independent 55

Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency

Dangamvura-Chikanga By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Prosper Mutseyami CCC 13 132 Isau Mupfumi Zanu-PF 6304 Taurai Mudzipurwa MDC Alliance 348 Hosia Chipanga Patriotic Zimbabweans 209 Anesu Zaranyika MA'AT Zimbabwe 57

Mutasa South Constituency

Mutasa South Constituency By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Misheck Mugadza ZANU-PF 5 818 Regai Tsunga CCC 5 269 Eurydice Lynette Ndoro Independent 90 Pedzisai Tauzeni MDC Alliance 162

Marondera Central Constituency

Marondera Central By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Caston Matewu CCC 6 756 Ignatious Mateveke ZANU-PF 4 200 Witness Muzavazi MDC Alliance 292 Tawanda Carlos Pindirire Independent 55

Marondera East Constituency

Marondera East By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Jeremiah Z Chiwetu ZANU-PF 9 379 Samuel Machekanyanga CCC 1 874 Moses Mandaza ZLP Thomas Tasarirenhamo MDC Alliance 104

Murewa South Constituency

Murewa South Constituency By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Nyasha Masoka ZANU-PF 11 125 Rodreck Munemo CCC 1 729 Dagmore Maruza MDC Alliance 309 Simba Nesara UDA 94

Chivi South Constituency

Chivi South By-elections results Name of Candidate Party Result Munyaradzi Zizhou ZANU-PF 6 832 Paul Thompson Mhlolo CCC 1 414 Faith Chuma Patriotic Zimbabweans 139 Shadreck Mapope MDC Alliance 252

Mwenezi East Constituency

Mwenezi East By-elections results Name of Candidate Party Result Master Makope Zanu-PF 12 177 Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC 1 573 Turner Mhango Free Zimbabwe Congress 191

Binga North Constituency

Binga North By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Prince Dubeko Sibanda CCC 10 130 Kudakwashe M. Munsaka Zanu-PF 7 971 Peggie Mudimba MDC Alliance 356 Disciple Mukuli Independent 220 Clive Muzamba UDA 136

Tsholotsho South Constituency

Tsholotsho South By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Musa Ncube Zanu-PF 4 759 Tapson Nganunu Sibanda CCC 2 879 Leonard Mthombemi ZAPU 868 Bongani Moyo Independent 155

Gokwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central By-election results Name of Candidate Party Result Judith Tobaiwa Citizens' Coalition for Change 6 639 John Mapurazi Zanu-PF 2 883 Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire United Zimbabwe Alliance 165 Mbekezeli Ndlovu MDC Alliance 145

Mberengwa South Constituency

Mberengwa South By-election Results Name of Candidate Party Result Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF 7 935 Davies Shoko Citizens' Coalition for Change 1 425

Mbizo Constituency

Caption text Name of Candidate Party Result Settlement Chikwinya CCC 7 146 Vongaishe Mupereri Zanu-PF 3 232 Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo MDC Alliance 189 Gladys G. Mutunami UZA 103 Lovemore Chibukwe UDA 89

Mkoba Constituency

Mkoba By-election results Name of Candidate Political Party Result Amos Chibaya Citizens Coalition for Change 6 809 William Gondo Zanu-PF 2 613 Albert Chadoka MDC Alliance 230 Malvern Zihapa Federation of African States

Events

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.

