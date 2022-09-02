|
Revision as of 06:35, 2 September 2022
Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)
The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.
For the full list of winners see: List of March 2022 By-election winners
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
Events
Proclamation Of Date For By-elections
On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]
By-election Observers
ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.
The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:
- Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
- Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
- Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
- Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
- Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
- Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]
Nomination Court
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]
Frequently Asked Questions
When Are The 2022 By-elections?
According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]
Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?
ZEC Chairman, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.
She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]
Parliament By-elections
Nkulumane Constituency
Pumula Constituency
Pumula Constituency By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Sichelesile Mahlangu
|CCC
|3 092
|Pumulani Nsingo
|ZANU-PF
|1 212
|Richard Ncube
|ZAPU
|227
|Albert Mhlanga
|MDC Alliance
|110
|Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu
|UDA
|33
|Stanford Nyoni
|RPZ
|27
|Thabani Tshuma
|Independent
|62
Glen Norah Constituency
Glen View North Constituency
Harare Central Constituency
Harare East Constituency
Highfield East Constituency
Highfield East By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Erick Murai
|CCC
|5 610
|Nobert Chikumbo
|Zanu-PF
|1 600
|Gilbert Bgwende
|MDC Alliance
|483
|Shelton Mupambwa
|PZ
|34
Highfield West Constituency
Highfield West By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Happymore Chidziva
|CCC
|4 592
|Ruwuke Simon Hove
|MDC Alliance
|
|Emmanuel Juta
|Zanu-PF
|
Kambuzuma Constituency
Kuwadzana Constituency
Kuwadzana East Constituency
Mufakose Constituency
St Mary's Constituency
Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency
Dangamvura-Chikanga By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Prosper Mutseyami
|CCC
|13 132
|Isau Mupfumi
|Zanu-PF
|6304
|Taurai Mudzipurwa
|MDC Alliance
|348
|Hosia Chipanga
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|209
|Anesu Zaranyika
|MA'AT Zimbabwe
|57
Mutasa South Constituency
Mutasa South Constituency By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Misheck Mugadza
|ZANU-PF
|5 818
|Regai Tsunga
|CCC
|5 269
|Eurydice Lynette Ndoro
|Independent
|90
|Pedzisai Tauzeni
|MDC Alliance
|162
Marondera Central Constituency
Marondera Central By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Caston Matewu
|CCC
|6 756
|Ignatious Mateveke
|ZANU-PF
|4 200
|Witness Muzavazi
|MDC Alliance
|292
|Tawanda Carlos Pindirire
|Independent
|55
Marondera East Constituency
Marondera East By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Jeremiah Z Chiwetu
|ZANU-PF
|9 379
|Samuel Machekanyanga
|CCC
|1 874
|Moses Mandaza
|ZLP
|
|Thomas Tasarirenhamo
|MDC Alliance
|104
Murewa South Constituency
Murewa South Constituency By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Nyasha Masoka
|ZANU-PF
|11 125
|Rodreck Munemo
|CCC
|1 729
|Dagmore Maruza
|MDC Alliance
|309
|Simba Nesara
|UDA
|94
Chivi South Constituency
Chivi South By-elections results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Munyaradzi Zizhou
|ZANU-PF
|6 832
|Paul Thompson Mhlolo
|CCC
|1 414
|Faith Chuma
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|139
|Shadreck Mapope
|MDC Alliance
|252
Mwenezi East Constituency
Mwenezi East By-elections results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Master Makope
|Zanu-PF
|12 177
|Tendekai Mandizvidza
|CCC
|1 573
|Turner Mhango
|Free Zimbabwe Congress
|191
Binga North Constituency
Binga North By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Prince Dubeko Sibanda
|CCC
|10 130
|Kudakwashe M. Munsaka
|Zanu-PF
|7 971
|Peggie Mudimba
|MDC Alliance
|356
|Disciple Mukuli
|Independent
|220
|Clive Muzamba
|UDA
|136
Tsholotsho South By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Musa Ncube
|Zanu-PF
|4 759
|Tapson Nganunu Sibanda
|CCC
|2 879
|Leonard Mthombemi
|ZAPU
|868
|Bongani Moyo
|Independent
|155
Gokwe Central Constituency
Kwekwe Central Constituency
Mberengwa South Constituency
Mberengwa South By-election Results
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Tasara Hungwe
|Zanu-PF
|7 935
|Davies Shoko
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|1 425
Mbizo Constituency
Caption text
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Settlement Chikwinya
|CCC
|7 146
|Vongaishe Mupereri
|Zanu-PF
|3 232
|Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo
|MDC Alliance
|189
|Gladys G. Mutunami
|UZA
|103
|Lovemore Chibukwe
|UDA
|89
Mkoba Constituency
Mkoba By-election results
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Amos Chibaya
|Citizens Coalition for Change
|6 809
|William Gondo
|Zanu-PF
|2 613
|Albert Chadoka
|MDC Alliance
|230
|Malvern Zihapa
|Federation of African States
|
Events
Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 President Mnangagwa Proclaims 26 March As By-elections Day, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation, Pindula News, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ Anna Chibamu/Clayton Shereni, In Chamisa’s Camp As Party Fields Double Candidates For By-Elections, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
- ↑ New Voters Won’t Vote In March By-elections – ZEC, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022