Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)

The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

For the full list of winners see: List of March 2022 By-election winners

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.

Events

Proclamation Of Date For By-elections

On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]

By-election Observers

ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.
The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:

  • Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
  • Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
  • Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
  • Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
  • Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
  • Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]


Nomination Court

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]

Frequently Asked Questions

When Are The 2022 By-elections?

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]

Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?

ZEC Chairman, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.

She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]

Parliament By-elections

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

Nkulumane Constituency

Nkulumane Constituency By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Kucaca Phulu Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) 2 760
David Ndlovu Zanu-PF 1 900
Gideon Mangena MDC Alliance 150
Lovejoy Gregory Ncube RPZ 45
Dumisani Tokwido DOP 18

Pumula Constituency

Pumula Constituency By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC 3 092
Pumulani Nsingo ZANU-PF 1 212
Richard Ncube ZAPU 227
Albert Mhlanga MDC Alliance 110
Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu UDA 33
Stanford Nyoni RPZ 27
Thabani Tshuma Independent 62

Harare

Epworth Constituency

Epworth By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Zalerah Makari Zanu-PF 10 246
Earthrage Kureva CCC 8 283
Togarepi Zivai Mhetu MDC-Alliance 745
Innocent Hazvina Independent 441
Richard Musiyadzanikwa LEAD 92

Glen Norah Constituency

Glen Norah By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Wellington Chikombo Citizens' Coalition for Change 5 098
Chrispen Allen Magaya Zanu-PF 1 552
Israel Mabhande MDC Alliance 280
Kuda Garwe NPF 58
Allen Munyuki UDA 49

Glen View North Constituency

Glen View North By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Fani Munengami CCC 4 053
Martin Mambo Zanu-PF 1 578
Rhino Mashaya MDC Alliance 112
Prudence Tatenda Munyandari National Patriotic Front (NPF) 20

Harare Central Constituency

Harare Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Murisi Zwizwai Citizens' Coalition for Change 3 332
Loice Magweba Zanu-PF 1 375
Linda Masarira LEAD 20
Marara Norest Chiureki MDC Alliance 65
Rukanda Henry Gwinyai MAAT Zimbabwe 3

Harare East Constituency

Harare East By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Tendai Biti Citizens' Coalition for Change 7 534
Mavis Gumbo Zanu-PF 3 045
Christopher Mbanga MDC Alliance 114
Garikai Mlambo United Zimbabwe Alliance 100
Precious Musarurwa LEAD 25

Highfield East Constituency

Highfield East By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Erick Murai CCC 5 610
Nobert Chikumbo Zanu-PF 1 600
Gilbert Bgwende MDC Alliance 483
Shelton Mupambwa PZ 34

Highfield West Constituency

Highfield West By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Happymore Chidziva CCC 4 592
Ruwuke Simon Hove MDC Alliance
Emmanuel Juta Zanu-PF

Kambuzuma Constituency

Kambuzuma By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Willias Madzimure Citizens' Coalition For Change 4 457
Oscar Nyamunokora Zanu-PF 1 800
Fungai Chiposi MDC Alliance 154

Kuwadzana Constituency

Kuwadzana By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Johnson Matambo Citizens' Coalition For Change 7 157
Betty Nhambu Zanu-PF 2 636
Fatima Madamombe MDC Alliance 259
Nesbert Mapfumo UDA 56

Kuwadzana East Constituency

Kuwadzana By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Chalton Hwende Citizens' Coalition For Change 5 238
Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama Zanu-PF 1 311
Urayayi Mangwiro MDC Alliance 146
Chamunorwa David Kachidza UZA 98
Jedediah K.S. Chigariro UDA 39
Selentino Majiri Patriotic Zimbabweans 26

Mufakose Constituency

Mufakose By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Susan Matsunga Citizens' Coalition For Change 4 039
Melvin Taurai Marembo Zanu-PF 1 128
Rodwell Shambamuto MDC Alliance 218

St Mary's Constituency

St Mary's By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Unganai Dickson Tarusenga Citizens' Coalition For Change 5 830
Norbet Jinjika Zanu-PF 4 483
Adam Puzo MDC Alliance 201
Marcos Sanyanga Independent 55

Manicaland Province

Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency

Dangamvura-Chikanga By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Prosper Mutseyami CCC 13 132
Isau Mupfumi Zanu-PF 6304
Taurai Mudzipurwa MDC Alliance 348
Hosia Chipanga Patriotic Zimbabweans 209
Anesu Zaranyika MA'AT Zimbabwe 57

Mutasa South Constituency

Mutasa South Constituency By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Misheck Mugadza ZANU-PF 5 818
Regai Tsunga CCC 5 269
Eurydice Lynette Ndoro Independent 90
Pedzisai Tauzeni MDC Alliance 162

Mashonaland East Province

Marondera Central Constituency

Marondera Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Caston Matewu CCC 6 756
Ignatious Mateveke ZANU-PF 4 200
Witness Muzavazi MDC Alliance 292
Tawanda Carlos Pindirire Independent 55

Marondera East Constituency

Marondera East By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Jeremiah Z Chiwetu ZANU-PF 9 379
Samuel Machekanyanga CCC 1 874
Moses Mandaza ZLP
Thomas Tasarirenhamo MDC Alliance 104

Murewa South Constituency

Murewa South Constituency By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Nyasha Masoka ZANU-PF 11 125
Rodreck Munemo CCC 1 729
Dagmore Maruza MDC Alliance 309
Simba Nesara UDA 94

Masvingo Province

Chivi South Constituency

Chivi South By-elections results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Munyaradzi Zizhou ZANU-PF 6 832
Paul Thompson Mhlolo CCC 1 414
Faith Chuma Patriotic Zimbabweans 139
Shadreck Mapope MDC Alliance 252

Mwenezi East Constituency

Mwenezi East By-elections results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Master Makope Zanu-PF 12 177
Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC 1 573
Turner Mhango Free Zimbabwe Congress 191

Matabeleland North Province

Binga North Constituency

Binga North By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Prince Dubeko Sibanda CCC 10 130
Kudakwashe M. Munsaka Zanu-PF 7 971
Peggie Mudimba MDC Alliance 356
Disciple Mukuli Independent 220
Clive Muzamba UDA 136

Tsholotsho South Constituency

Tsholotsho South By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Musa Ncube Zanu-PF 4 759
Tapson Nganunu Sibanda CCC 2 879
Leonard Mthombemi ZAPU 868
Bongani Moyo Independent 155

Midlands Province

Gokwe Central Constituency

Gokwe Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Daveson Masvisvi ZANU-PF
Lisias Mutegwe Citizens' Coalition for Change
Edward Vakai MDC Alliance

Kwekwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central By-election results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Judith Tobaiwa Citizens' Coalition for Change 6 639
John Mapurazi Zanu-PF 2 883
Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire United Zimbabwe Alliance 165
Mbekezeli Ndlovu MDC Alliance 145

Mberengwa South Constituency

Mberengwa South By-election Results
Name of Candidate Party Result
Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF 7 935
Davies Shoko Citizens' Coalition for Change 1 425

Mbizo Constituency

Caption text
Name of Candidate Party Result
Settlement Chikwinya CCC 7 146
Vongaishe Mupereri Zanu-PF 3 232
Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo MDC Alliance 189
Gladys G. Mutunami UZA 103
Lovemore Chibukwe UDA 89

Mkoba Constituency

Mkoba By-election results
Name of Candidate Political Party Result
Amos Chibaya Citizens Coalition for Change 6 809
William Gondo Zanu-PF 2 613
Albert Chadoka MDC Alliance 230
Malvern Zihapa Federation of African States

Events

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 President Mnangagwa Proclaims 26 March As By-elections Day, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  2. ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation, Pindula News, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  3. Anna Chibamu/Clayton Shereni, In Chamisa’s Camp As Party Fields Double Candidates For By-Elections, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
  4. New Voters Won’t Vote In March By-elections – ZEC, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
