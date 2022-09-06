Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)"
Revision as of 13:54, 6 September 2022
The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzora's recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.
For the full list of winners see: List of March 2022 By-election winners
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
Events
Proclamation Of Date For By-elections
On 6 January 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed Saturday 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to be held.[1]
By-election Observers
ZEC invited election observers and the media to apply for accreditation to observe the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
In a notice, ZEC said the deadline for applications was 22 March 2022. ZEC said accreditation would be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm starting on 18 January 2022 at selected venues.
The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji. The accreditation fees were set as follows:
- Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
- Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
- Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
- Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
- Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
- Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate[2]
Nomination Court
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[3]
Frequently Asked Questions
When Are The 2022 By-elections?
According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held on 26 March 2022.[1]
Who Can Vote On In The March By-elections?
ZEC Chairman, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, said the Electoral Act stipulates that those eligible to vote for local authority (council) elections are those who had registered before the death or recall of the councillor. Chigumba said there would be a different voters’ roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days.
She said for the National Assembly by-elections, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by the President.[4]
Parliament By-elections
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Nkulumane Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Kucaca Phulu
|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
|2 760
|David Ndlovu
|Zanu-PF
|1 900
|Gideon Mangena
|MDC Alliance
|150
|Lovejoy Gregory Ncube
|RPZ
|45
|Dumisani Tokwido
|DOP
|18
Pumula Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Sichelesile Mahlangu
|CCC
|3 092
|Pumulani Nsingo
|ZANU-PF
|1 212
|Richard Ncube
|ZAPU
|227
|Albert Mhlanga
|MDC Alliance
|110
|Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu
|UDA
|33
|Stanford Nyoni
|RPZ
|27
|Thabani Tshuma
|Independent
|62
Harare
Epworth Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Zalerah Makari
|Zanu-PF
|10 246
|Earthrage Kureva
|CCC
|8 283
|Togarepi Zivai Mhetu
|MDC-Alliance
|745
|Innocent Hazvina
|Independent
|441
|Richard Musiyadzanikwa
|LEAD
|92
Glen Norah Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Wellington Chikombo
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|5 098
|Chrispen Allen Magaya
|Zanu-PF
|1 552
|Israel Mabhande
|MDC Alliance
|280
|Kuda Garwe
|NPF
|58
|Allen Munyuki
|UDA
|49
Glen View North Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Fani Munengami
|CCC
|4 053
|Martin Mambo
|Zanu-PF
|1 578
|Rhino Mashaya
|MDC Alliance
|112
|Prudence Tatenda Munyandari
|National Patriotic Front (NPF)
|20
Harare Central Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Murisi Zwizwai
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|3 332
|Loice Magweba
|Zanu-PF
|1 375
|Linda Masarira
|LEAD
|20
|Marara Norest Chiureki
|MDC Alliance
|65
|Rukanda Henry Gwinyai
|MAAT Zimbabwe
|3
Harare East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Tendai Biti
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|7 534
|Mavis Gumbo
|Zanu-PF
|3 045
|Christopher Mbanga
|MDC Alliance
|114
|Garikai Mlambo
|United Zimbabwe Alliance
|100
|Precious Musarurwa
|LEAD
|25
Highfield East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Erick Murai
|CCC
|5 610
|Nobert Chikumbo
|Zanu-PF
|1 600
|Gilbert Bgwende
|MDC Alliance
|483
|Shelton Mupambwa
|PZ
|34
Highfield West Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Happymore Chidziva
|CCC
|4 592
|Ruwuke Simon Hove
|MDC Alliance
|Emmanuel Juta
|Zanu-PF
Kambuzuma Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Willias Madzimure
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|4 457
|Oscar Nyamunokora
|Zanu-PF
|1 800
|Fungai Chiposi
|MDC Alliance
|154
Kuwadzana Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Johnson Matambo
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|7 157
|Betty Nhambu
|Zanu-PF
|2 636
|Fatima Madamombe
|MDC Alliance
|259
|Nesbert Mapfumo
|UDA
|56
Kuwadzana East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Chalton Hwende
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|5 238
|Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama
|Zanu-PF
|1 311
|Urayayi Mangwiro
|MDC Alliance
|146
|Chamunorwa David Kachidza
|UZA
|98
|Jedediah K.S. Chigariro
|UDA
|39
|Selentino Majiri
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|26
Mufakose Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Susan Matsunga
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|4 039
|Melvin Taurai Marembo
|Zanu-PF
|1 128
|Rodwell Shambamuto
|MDC Alliance
|218
St Mary's (Chitungwiza) Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Unganai Dickson Tarusenga
|Citizens' Coalition For Change
|5 830
|Norbet Jinjika
|Zanu-PF
|4 483
|Adam Puzo
|MDC Alliance
|201
|Marcos Sanyanga
|Independent
|55
Manicaland Province
Dangamvura-Chikanga (Mutare) Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Prosper Mutseyami
|CCC
|13 132
|Isau Mupfumi
|Zanu-PF
|6304
|Taurai Mudzipurwa
|MDC Alliance
|348
|Hosia Chipanga
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|209
|Anesu Zaranyika
|MA'AT Zimbabwe
|57
Mutasa South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Misheck Mugadza
|ZANU-PF
|5 818
|Regai Tsunga
|CCC
|5 269
|Eurydice Lynette Ndoro
|Independent
|90
|Pedzisai Tauzeni
|MDC Alliance
|162
Mashonaland East Province
Marondera Central Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Caston Matewu
|CCC
|6 756
|Ignatious Mateveke
|ZANU-PF
|4 200
|Witness Muzavazi
|MDC Alliance
|292
|Tawanda Carlos Pindirire
|Independent
|55
Marondera East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Jeremiah Z Chiwetu
|ZANU-PF
|9 379
|Samuel Machekanyanga
|CCC
|1 874
|Moses Mandaza
|ZLP
|Thomas Tasarirenhamo
|MDC Alliance
|104
Murewa South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Nyasha Masoka
|ZANU-PF
|11 125
|Rodreck Munemo
|CCC
|1 729
|Dagmore Maruza
|MDC Alliance
|309
|Simba Nesara
|UDA
|94
Masvingo Province
Chivi South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Munyaradzi Zizhou
|Zanu PF
|6 832
|Paul Thompson Mhlolo
|CCC
|1 414
|Faith Chuma
|Patriotic Zimbabweans
|139
|Shadreck Mapope
|MDC Alliance
|252
Mwenezi East Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Master Makope
|Zanu PF
|12 177
|Tendekai Mandizvidza
|CCC
|1 573
|Turner Mhango
|Free Zimbabwe Congress
|191
Matabeleland North Province
Binga North Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Prince Dubeko Sibanda
|CCC
|10 130
|Kudakwashe M. Munsaka
|Zanu-PF
|7 971
|Peggie Mudimba
|MDC Alliance
|356
|Disciple Mukuli
|Independent
|220
|Clive Muzamba
|UDA
|136
Tsholotsho South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Musa Ncube
|Zanu-PF
|4 759
|Tapson Nganunu Sibanda
|CCC
|2 879
|Leonard Mthombemi
|ZAPU
|868
|Bongani Moyo
|Independent
|155
Midlands Province
Gokwe Central Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Daveson Masvisvi
|ZANU-PF
|Lisias Mutegwe
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Edward Vakai
|MDC Alliance
Kwekwe Central Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Judith Tobaiwa
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|6 639
|John Mapurazi
|Zanu-PF
|2 883
|Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire
|United Zimbabwe Alliance
|165
|Mbekezeli Ndlovu
|MDC Alliance
|145
Mberengwa South Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Tasara Hungwe
|Zanu-PF
|7 935
|Davies Shoko
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|1 425
Mbizo Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|Result
|Settlement Chikwinya
|CCC
|7 146
|Vongaishe Mupereri
|Zanu-PF
|3 232
|Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo
|MDC Alliance
|189
|Gladys G. Mutunami
|UZA
|103
|Lovemore Chibukwe
|UDA
|89
Mkoba Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Political Party
|Result
|Amos Chibaya
|Citizens Coalition for Change
|6 809
|William Gondo
|Zanu-PF
|2 613
|Albert Chadoka
|MDC Alliance
|230
|Malvern Zihapa
|Federation of African States
Events
Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.
