[[File:Zimbabwe_Cabinet_1980.jpg|300px|thumb|right|The Cabinet 1980]]
There were 23 appointments made in 1980<ref name="wikileaks"> [https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/88HARARE1365_a.html THE NEW GOZ: BIO INFORMATION], ''Wikileaks.org'', Published: 14 Mar 1988, Retrieved: 30 Jun 2015</ref>:
== Ministers ==
There were 23 appointments made in 1980[1]:
See House of Assembly, and Senate.
Ministers
- Robert Mugabe – Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
- Simon Muzenda – Deputy Prime Minister and Minster of Foreign Affairs
- Joshua Nkomo – Minister of Home Affairs
- Enos Nkala – Minister of Finance
- David Smith – Minister of Commerce and Industry
- Joice Mujuru – Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation
- Simbi Mubako – Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
- Nathan Shamuyarira – Minister of Information and Tourism
- Eddison Zvobgo – Minister of Local Government and Housing
- Benard Chidzero – Minister of Economic Planning and Development
- Denis Norman – Minister of Agriculture
- George Silundika – Minister of Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications
- Herbert Ushewokunze – Minister of Health
- Edgar Tekere – Minister of Manpower Planning and Development
- Maurice Nyagumbo – Minister of Mines
- Dzingai Mutumbuka – Minister of Education and Culture
- Emmerson Mnangagwa – Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office
- Kumbirai Kangai – Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
- Joseph Msika – Minister of Natural Resources and Water Development
- Clement Muchachi – Minister of Public Works
- Sydney Sekeramayi – Minister of Lands, Resettlement, and Rural Development
- Ernest Kadungure – Minister of Transport and Power
- Richard Hove – Minister of Public Service
Deputy Ministers
- Godfrey Chidyausiku – Deputy Minister of Local Government and Housing
- Moven Mahachi – Deputy Minister of Lands, Resettlement and Rural Development
- Witness Mangwende – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Victoria Chitepo – Deputy Minister of Education and Culture
- Simon Mazorodze – Deputy Minister of Health
- Cephas Msipa – Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation
- Frank Ziyambi – Deputy Minister of Home Affairs
- Oliver Munyaradzi – Deputy Minister of Finance
- Jini Ntuta – Deputy Minister of Mines
- Simba Makoni – Deputy Minister of Agriculture
- Naomi Nhiwatiwa – Deputy Minister of Posts and Telecommunications
- Robson Manyika – Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
- Moses Mvenge – Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry
With assistance from The1980.org
- Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980
- House of Assembly
- Chitepo Ideological College
- George Rutanhire
- Masango Matambanadzo
References
- ↑ THE NEW GOZ: BIO INFORMATION, Wikileaks.org, Published: 14 Mar 1988, Retrieved: 30 Jun 2015