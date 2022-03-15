Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980"

The Cabinet 1980

There were 23 appointments made in 1980[1]:

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
See House of Assembly, and Senate.

Ministers

  1. Robert Mugabe – Prime Minister and Minister of Defence (In 2018, Ministry of Defence, Security and War Veterans / Ministry of Defence, Security and War Veterans)
  2. Simon Muzenda – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs (In 2018, Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade)
  3. Joshua Nkomo – Minister of Home Affairs (In 2018, Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage)
  4. Enos Nkala – Minister of Finance ((In 2018, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development).
  5. David Smith – Minister of Commerce and Industry ((In 2018, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development).
  6. Joice Mujuru – Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation (In 2018, Ministry of Youth ,Sports, Arts and Recreation).
  7. Simbi Mubako – Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
  8. Nathan Shamuyarira – Minister of Information and Tourism
  9. Eddison Zvobgo – Minister of Local Government and Housing
  10. Benard Chidzero – Minister of Economic Planning and Development
  11. Denis Norman – Minister of Agriculture
  12. George Silundika – Minister of Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications
  13. Herbert Ushewokunze – Minister of Health
  14. Edgar Tekere – Minister of Manpower Planning and Development
  15. Maurice Nyagumbo – Minister of Mines
  16. Dzingai Mutumbuka – Minister of Education and Culture
  17. Emmerson Mnangagwa – Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office
  18. Kumbirai Kangai – Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
  19. Joseph Msika – Minister of Natural Resources and Water Development
  20. Clement Muchachi – Minister of Public Works
  21. Sydney Sekeramayi – Minister of Lands, Resettlement, and Rural Development
  22. Ernest Kadungure – Minister of Transport and Power
  23. Richard Hove – Minister of Public Service

Deputy Ministers

  1. Godfrey Chidyausiku – Deputy Minister of Local Government and Housing
  2. Moven Mahachi – Deputy Minister of Lands, Resettlement and Rural Development
  3. Witness Mangwende – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
  4. Victoria Chitepo – Deputy Minister of Education and Culture
  5. Simon Mazorodze – Deputy Minister of Health
  6. Cephas Msipa – Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation
  7. Frank Ziyambi – Deputy Minister of Home Affairs
  8. Oliver Munyaradzi – Deputy Minister of Finance
  9. Jini Ntuta – Deputy Minister of Mines
  10. Simba Makoni – Deputy Minister of Agriculture
  11. Naomi Nhiwatiwa – Deputy Minister of Posts and Telecommunications
  12. Robson Manyika – Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
  13. Moses Mvenge – Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry

With assistance from The1980.org




References

  1. THE NEW GOZ: BIO INFORMATION, Wikileaks.org, Published: 14 Mar 1988, Retrieved: 30 Jun 2015
