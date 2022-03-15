Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980"
# [[Joice Mujuru]] – Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation (In '''2018''', [[Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation]]).
# [[Simbi Mubako]] – Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs (In '''2018''', [[Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs]]).
# [[Nathan Shamuyarira]] – Minister of Information and Tourism (In '''2018''', [[Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry]] and [[Ministry of Information Communication Technologyand Courier Services]]).
# [[Eddison Zvobgo]] – Minister of Local Government and Housing
# [[Benard Chidzero]] – Minister of Economic Planning and Development
[[Category:Government]]
[[Category:Government]]
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
[[Category:Government Ministries]]
There were 23 appointments made in 1980[1]:
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
See House of Assembly, and Senate.
Ministers
- Robert Mugabe – Prime Minister and Minister of Defence (In 2018, Ministry of Defence, Security and War Veterans / Ministry of Defence, Security and War Veterans)
- Simon Muzenda – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs (In 2018, Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade)
- Joshua Nkomo – Minister of Home Affairs (In 2018, Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage)
- Enos Nkala – Minister of Finance ((In 2018, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development).
- David Smith – Minister of Commerce and Industry ((In 2018, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development).
- Joice Mujuru – Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation (In 2018, Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation).
- Simbi Mubako – Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs (In 2018, Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs).
- Nathan Shamuyarira – Minister of Information and Tourism (In 2018, Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services).
- Eddison Zvobgo – Minister of Local Government and Housing
- Benard Chidzero – Minister of Economic Planning and Development
- Denis Norman – Minister of Agriculture
- George Silundika – Minister of Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications
- Herbert Ushewokunze – Minister of Health
- Edgar Tekere – Minister of Manpower Planning and Development
- Maurice Nyagumbo – Minister of Mines
- Dzingai Mutumbuka – Minister of Education and Culture
- Emmerson Mnangagwa – Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office
- Kumbirai Kangai – Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
- Joseph Msika – Minister of Natural Resources and Water Development
- Clement Muchachi – Minister of Public Works
- Sydney Sekeramayi – Minister of Lands, Resettlement, and Rural Development
- Ernest Kadungure – Minister of Transport and Power
- Richard Hove – Minister of Public Service
Deputy Ministers
- Godfrey Chidyausiku – Deputy Minister of Local Government and Housing
- Moven Mahachi – Deputy Minister of Lands, Resettlement and Rural Development
- Witness Mangwende – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Victoria Chitepo – Deputy Minister of Education and Culture
- Simon Mazorodze – Deputy Minister of Health
- Cephas Msipa – Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation
- Frank Ziyambi – Deputy Minister of Home Affairs
- Oliver Munyaradzi – Deputy Minister of Finance
- Jini Ntuta – Deputy Minister of Mines
- Simba Makoni – Deputy Minister of Agriculture
- Naomi Nhiwatiwa – Deputy Minister of Posts and Telecommunications
- Robson Manyika – Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
- Moses Mvenge – Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry
With assistance from The1980.org
References
- ↑ THE NEW GOZ: BIO INFORMATION, Wikileaks.org, Published: 14 Mar 1988, Retrieved: 30 Jun 2015