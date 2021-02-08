On 8 February 2021, Emmerson Mnangagwa announced new ministers replacing those who had died from Covid-19 as well as reassigning some to new portfolios.

Details

New Appointments

Mnangagwa appointed Frederick Shava as the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister replacing SB Moyo who died from Covid-19.

Felix Mhona was appointed the new Transport Minister taking over from Joel Biggie Matiza who also died from Covid-19.

Kindness Paradza was appointed the new Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services replacing Energy Mutodi.

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

Reassignments