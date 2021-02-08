*Mnangagwa appointed [[Frederick Shava]] as the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister replacing [[SB Moyo]] who died from Covid-19.

*[[Felix Mhona]] was appointed the new Transport Minister taking over from [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] who also died from Covid-19.