Revision as of 17:31, 8 February 2021
On 8 February 2021, Emmerson Mnangagwa announced new ministers replacing those who had died from Covid-19 as well as reassigning some to new portfolios.
Details
New Appointments
- Mnangagwa appointed Frederick Shava as the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister replacing SB Moyo who died from Covid-19.
- Felix Mhona was appointed the new Transport Minister taking over from Joel Biggie Matiza who also died from Covid-19.
- Kindness Paradza was appointed the new Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services replacing Energy Mutodi.
- Nokuthula Matsikenyeri was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba.
- Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.
Reassignments
- Home Affairs Deputy Minister Mike Madiro was reassigned to Transport and Infrastructural Development as Mhona's deputy.