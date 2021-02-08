Pindula

*Mnangagwa appointed [[Frederick Shava]] as the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister replacing [[SB Moyo]] who died from Covid-19.
 
*[[Felix Mhona]] was appointed the new Transport Minister taking over from [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] who also died from Covid-19.
 
*[[Kindness Paradza]] was appointed the new Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services replacing [[Energy Mutodi]].
 
*[[Nokuthula Matsikenyeri]] was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of [[Manicaland]] replacing [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]].
 
*[[Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube]] was appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.
 
===Reassignments===
 
On 8 February 2021, Emmerson Mnangagwa announced new ministers replacing those who had died from Covid-19 as well as reassigning some to new portfolios.

Details

New Appointments

  • Mnangagwa appointed Frederick Shava as the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister replacing SB Moyo who died from Covid-19.











  • Home Affairs Deputy Minister Mike Madiro was reassigned to Transport and Infrastructural Development as Mhona's deputy.
