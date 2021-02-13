Pindula

[[File:Emmerson Mnangagwa Head.jpg|thumb|Emmerson Mnangagwa]]
 
On 8 February 2021, [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] announced new ministers replacing those who had died from [[Covid-19]] as well as reassigning some to new portfolios.
 
On 8 February 2021, Emmerson Mnangagwa announced new ministers replacing those who had died from Covid-19 as well as reassigning some to new portfolios.

Details

New Appointments

  • Mnangagwa appointed Frederick Shava as the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister replacing SB Moyo who died from Covid-19.











Reassignments

  • Home Affairs Deputy Minister Mike Madiro was reassigned to Transport and Infrastructural Development as Mhona's deputy.
