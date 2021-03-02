Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Chevrons Afghanistan Tour 2021"

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team toured the United Arab Emirates in March 2021 to play two Test and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches against Afghanistan. It was the first time the two teams had played a Test match against each other.

Originally the series was scheduled to be played in Oman. In January 2021, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave accreditation for the Ministry Turf 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat to host Test cricket. However, in February 2021, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the series would take place in the UAE. The series was initially put into doubt due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however in late January 2021, Zimbabwe's Sports and Recreation Commission gave its approval for the tour to take place. On 12 February 2021, the ACB announced the tour schedule.

2 Tests

2-6 and 10-14 March 2021

3 T20Is

17, 19 and 20 March 2021

Ahmed Shah Pakteen was named as the on-field umpire for both Tests, becoming the first Afghan umpire to officiate in Test cricket.

Squads

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (c)

Munir Ahmad

Javed Ahmadi

Yamin Ahmadzai

Fazal Haque

Amir Hamza

Nasir Jamal

Rashid Khan

Abdul Malik

Wafadar Momand

Mohammad Saleem

Bahir Shah

Rahmat Shah

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Shahidullah

Sayed Shirzad

Zia-ur-Rehman

Ibrahim Zadran

Afsar Zazai

Zimbabwe

1st Test

Day One TOSS: Asghar Afghan has won the toss, and @ACBofficials will bat first. Zimbabwe's playing XI: