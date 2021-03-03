Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Chevrons Afghanistan Tour 2021"
*Donald Tiripano
'''Results'''
'''Results'''
*Afghanistan were 131 after 47 Overs ('''AFG''': ''Zazai 37, Zadran 31 and Hamza 16*''; '''ZIM''': ''Muzarabani 4-48, Nyauchi 3-34 and Williams 1-4'')
*Zimbabwe were
*Zimbabwe were after Overs ('''ZIM''': ''Williams , Raza 43''; '''AFG''': ''Hamza -and -'')
*Zimbabwe
*Zimbabwe <ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/ZimCricketv/status/1366749452099334150], ''Zimbabwe Cricket, Published: 2 March, 2021, Accessed: 2 March, 2021''</ref>
==References==
Latest revision as of 13:09, 3 March 2021
The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team toured the United Arab Emirates in March 2021 to play two Test and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches against Afghanistan. It was the first time the two teams had played a Test match against each other.
Originally the series was scheduled to be played in Oman. In January 2021, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave accreditation for the Ministry Turf 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat to host Test cricket. However, in February 2021, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the series would take place in the UAE. The series was initially put into doubt due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however in late January 2021, Zimbabwe's Sports and Recreation Commission gave its approval for the tour to take place. On 12 February 2021, the ACB announced the tour schedule.
2 Tests
- 2-6 and 10-14 March 2021
3 T20Is
- 17, 19 and 20 March 2021
Ahmed Shah Pakteen was named as the on-field umpire for both Tests, becoming the first Afghan umpire to officiate in Test cricket.
Squads
Afghanistan
- Asghar Afghan (c)
- Munir Ahmad
- Javed Ahmadi
- Yamin Ahmadzai
- Fazal Haque
- Amir Hamza
- Nasir Jamal
- Rashid Khan
- Abdul Malik
- Wafadar Momand
- Mohammad Saleem
- Bahir Shah
- Rahmat Shah
- Hashmatullah Shahidi
- Shahidullah
- Sayed Shirzad
- Zia-ur-Rehman
- Ibrahim Zadran
- Afsar Zazai
Zimbabwe
- Sean Williams (c)
- Ryan Burl
- Regis Chakabva
- Kevin Kasuza
- Wesley Madhevere
- Wellington Masakadza
- Prince Masvaure
- Brandon Mavuta
- Tarisai Musakanda
- Richmond Mutumbami
- Blessing Muzarabani
- Richard Ngarava
- Victor Nyauchi
- Sikandar Raza
- Donald Tiripano
1st Test
Day One TOSS: Asghar Afghan has won the toss, and @ACBofficials will bat first. Zimbabwe's playing XI:
- Prince Masvaure
- Kevin Kasuza
- Wesley Madhevere
- Sikandar Raza
- Ryan Burl
- Tarisai Musakanda
- Regis Chakabva (wkt)
- Blessing Muzarabani
- Victor Nyauchi
- Donald Tiripano
Day 1 & 2 1st Innings - Overall Results
- Afghanistan were 131 after 47 Overs (AFG: Zazai 37, Zadran 31 and Hamza 16*; ZIM: Muzarabani 4-48, Nyauchi 3-34 and Williams 1-4)
- Zimbabwe were 250 after 72 Overs (ZIM: Williams 105, Chakabva 44 and Raza 43; AFG: Hamza 6-75 and Khan 2-81)
- Zimbabwe claimed the first Innings[1]
Day 2 2nd Innings- Results Hello and welcome to the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Zimbabwe resumed on their overnight score of 133-5 in 39 overs (Sean Williams 54*, Ryan Burl 8*; Hamza 4/61, Ahmadzai 1/20), and ended the first innings with 250 after 72 overs as shown in Results above.
- Afghanistan were 135 after 45.3 Overs (AFG: Zadran 76, Hamza 21 and Afghan 14; ZIM: Tiripano 3-23, Nyauchi 3-30 and Muzarabani 2-14)
- Zimbabwe were 17-0 after 3.2 overs (Kevin Kasuza 11*, Prince Masvaure 5*) and Zimbabwe win by 10 wickets in the first Test Match.