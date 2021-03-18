Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Chevrons Afghanistan Tour 2021"

The 1st Abu Dhabi Sunshine T20I Series 2021 was played on 17 March 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The results were as follows after 20 Overs for each team:

*Scorecard after Day 5: ('''ZIM''' 365: Williams 151*, Tiripano 95 and Kasuza 30; Khan 7-137, Ahmadi 1-40 and Shirzad 1-49) and '''AFGHAN''' 108-4: Shah 58, Zadran 29 and Shahidi 6*; Burl 2-16 and Muzarabani 2-25)

*Scorecard after Day 5: ('''ZIM''' 365: Williams 151*, Tiripano 95 and Kasuza 30; Khan 7-137, Ahmadi 1-40 and Shirzad 1-49) and '''AFGHAN''' 108-4: Shah 58, Zadran 29 and Shahidi 6*; Burl 2-16 and Muzarabani 2-25)

Zimbabwe Chevrons 2021 Afghanistan Tour

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team toured the United Arab Emirates in March 2021 to play two Test and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches against Afghanistan. It was the first time the two teams had played a Test match against each other.

Originally the series was scheduled to be played in Oman. In January 2021, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave accreditation for the Ministry Turf 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat to host Test cricket. However, in February 2021, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the series would take place in the UAE. The series was initially put into doubt due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however in late January 2021, Zimbabwe's Sports and Recreation Commission gave its approval for the tour to take place. On 12 February 2021, the ACB announced the tour schedule.

2 Tests

2-6 and 10-14 March 2021

3 T20Is

17, 19 and 20 March 2021

Ahmed Shah Pakteen was named as the on-field umpire for both Tests, becoming the first Afghan umpire to officiate in Test cricket.

Squads

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (c)

Munir Ahmad

Javed Ahmadi

Yamin Ahmadzai

Fazal Haque

Amir Hamza

Nasir Jamal

Rashid Khan

Abdul Malik

Wafadar Momand

Mohammad Saleem

Bahir Shah

Rahmat Shah

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Shahidullah

Sayed Shirzad

Zia-ur-Rehman

Ibrahim Zadran

Afsar Zazai

Zimbabwe

1st Test

Day One TOSS: Asghar Afghan has won the toss, and @ACBofficials will bat first. Zimbabwe's playing XI:

Prince Masvaure

Kevin Kasuza

Wesley Madhevere

Sikandar Raza

Ryan Burl

Tarisai Musakanda

Regis Chakabva (wkt)

Blessing Muzarabani

Victor Nyauchi

Donald Tiripano

Day 1 & 2 1st Innings - Overall Results

Afghanistan were 131 after 47 Overs ( AFG : Zazai 37, Zadran 31 and Hamza 16* ; ZIM : Muzarabani 4-48, Nyauchi 3-34 and Williams 1-4 )

: ; : ) Zimbabwe were 250 after 72 Overs ( ZIM : Williams 105, Chakabva 44 and Raza 43 ; AFG : Hamza 6-75 and Khan 2-81 )

: ; : ) Zimbabwe claimed the first Innings[1]

Day 2 2nd Innings- Results Hello and welcome to the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Zimbabwe resumed on their overnight score of 133-5 in 39 overs (Sean Williams 54*, Ryan Burl 8*; Hamza 4/61, Ahmadzai 1/20), and ended the first innings with 250 after 72 overs as shown in Results above.

Afghanistan were 135 after 45.3 Overs ( AFG : Zadran 76, Hamza 21 and Afghan 14 ; ZIM : Tiripano 3-23, Nyauchi 3-30 and Muzarabani 2-14 )

: ; : ) Zimbabwe were 17-0 after 3.2 overs (Kevin Kasuza 11*, Prince Masvaure 5*) and Zimbabwe win by 10 wickets in the first Test Match.

2nd Test

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Zimbabwe's playing XI are:

2nd Test: Day 1 - 1st Innings Day 1 - STUMPS: @ACBofficials 307-3 after 90 overs (AFGHAN: Afghan 106*, Shahidi 86* and Zadran 72; ZIM: Burl 1-34, Nyauchi 1-73)

2nd Test: Day 2 - 1st innings

Day 2: @ACBofficials declare 1st innings on 545-4 after 160.4 overs ( AFGHAN : Shahidi 200*, Afghan 164 and Zadran 72; ZIM : Burl 1-69, Raza 1-79 and Nyauchi 1-102)

: Shahidi 200*, Afghan 164 and Zadran 72; : Burl 1-69, Raza 1-79 and Nyauchi 1-102) Zimbabwe were 50-0 after 17 overs and trailed by 495 by close of Day 2 (Masvaure 29* and Kasuza 14*)

2nd Test: Day 3 - 1st Innings

Prince Masvaure brought up his third Test 50 with 3 boundaries, off 117 deliveries.

Sikandar Raza brought up his eighth Test 50, with 4 boundaries, off 81 deliveries

Zimbabwe finished the 1st Innings on 287 all out after 91.3 overs ( ZIM : Raza 85, Masvaure 65 and Kasuza 41; AFGHAN Khan 4-138, Hamza 3-73 and Shirzad 2-48)

: Raza 85, Masvaure 65 and Kasuza 41; Khan 4-138, Hamza 3-73 and Shirzad 2-48) 2nd Innings started with Zimbabwe batting since they were forced into a follow-on (f/o) after they scored significantly fewer runs that Afghanistan. By close of Day 3 Zimbabwe were trailing by 234 runs after 13 overs in the 2nd Innings (Kasuza 20* and Masvaure 3*) and the match will continue tomorrow.

2nd Test: Day 4 - Second Innings

266-7 after 106 overs ( ZIM : Williams 106*, Tiripano 63* and Kasuza 30; AFGHAN : Khan 5-105, Shirzad 1-35 and Ahmadi 1-40)

: Williams 106*, Tiripano 63* and Kasuza 30; : Khan 5-105, Shirzad 1-35 and Ahmadi 1-40) By end of Day 4, Zimbabwe was led by 8 runs.

2nd Test: Day 5 - Second Innings

Coming into Day 5, Zimbabwe continued on the crease with Williams and Tiripano batting.

Sean Williams record his first Test 150.

Result after Day 5 of 2nd Innings: Afghanistan won the second Test by 6 wickets to level the series 1-1.

Scorecard after Day 5: ( ZIM 365: Williams 151*, Tiripano 95 and Kasuza 30; Khan 7-137, Ahmadi 1-40 and Shirzad 1-49) and AFGHAN 108-4: Shah 58, Zadran 29 and Shahidi 6*; Burl 2-16 and Muzarabani 2-25)

365: Williams 151*, Tiripano 95 and Kasuza 30; Khan 7-137, Ahmadi 1-40 and Shirzad 1-49) and 108-4: Shah 58, Zadran 29 and Shahidi 6*; Burl 2-16 and Muzarabani 2-25) Result after Day 5: Afghanistan win by 6 wickets to level the series 1-1

T20I

1st T20I

The 1st Abu Dhabi Sunshine T20I Series 2021 was played on 17 March 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The results were as follows after 20 Overs for each team:

Afghanistan : 198-5 after 20 Overs (Gurbaz 87 and Afghan 55; Muzarabani 2-38 and Ngarava 2-43)

: 198-5 after 20 Overs (Gurbaz 87 and Afghan 55; Muzarabani 2-38 and Ngarava 2-43) Zimbabwe : 150-7 after 20 Overs (Kamunhukamwe 44 and Raza 22; Khan 2-14 and Janat 3-28)

: 150-7 after 20 Overs (Kamunhukamwe 44 and Raza 22; Khan 2-14 and Janat 3-28) Afghanistan won by 48 runs.

The 2nd T20I will be played on 19 March 2021.









References