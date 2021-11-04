Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe College of Music"
Latest revision as of 11:51, 4 November 2021
The Zimbabwe College of Music is the only Zimbabwean college that specialises in music lessons (Ethnomusicology). The college, offers lessons on performance of traditional Zimbabwean music including Mbira and marimba. The college boast of producing some of the best musicians such as James Chimombe, Dumisani Maraire and Dumi Ngulube. In collaboration with the Africa University and University of Zimbabwe, the college offers internationally recognised degrees.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Founding and History
The college was founded by by Professor Eileen Reynolds, (ARCM,FRCM) in 1948 and built by Sir Stephen Lady Courtauld. In 1989 the ethnomusicology program was inaugurated. The college was established to provide instrumental/vocal training and supporting programs in theory for aspiring musicians.[1] In terms of instruments the college offers piano, guitar, keyboard, drumkit, recorder, Western orchestral instruments. Not only western instruments lessons are offered but indigenous ones like mbira, nyunganyunga, ngoma, marimba and a variety of African dances. By 1989, the college had its first batch of Ethnomusicology students being enrolled.
Musicians that Trained at Zimbabwe College of Music
- Charles Charamba
- Charles Chipanga
- Clive Mukundu
- Dudu Manhenga
- Dumi Ngulube
- Dumisani Maraire
- Gary Tight
- Hope Masike
- James Chimombe
- King Tazvida
- Louis Mhlanga
- Maffcat
- Maria Wilson
- Manuel Bagorro
- Prince Musarurwa
- Prudence Katomeni
- Tendai Chimombe
- Victor Kunonga
Aims and Objectives
The college has a vision of providing the highest possible education in music and all arts products in general.[2] The oblectives includes;
- To achieve the dominant market share in music training and development.
- To establish a state of the art music research centre.
- To be the first choice music and performing arts development player.
- To build and attain a productive, result oriented, accountable and socially responsible personnel that will enable the college to effectively carry out its mandate.
- To ensure that there are adequate teaching and research material in the library.
- To establish professional partnerships with arts education institutions.
- To provide for students of all ages and races a comprehensive training in all branches of music.
- To encourage and develop appreciation of music among the public and to cooperate with Government and local authorities in improving the standard of music in schools and in tertiary educational institutions by providing teachers with appropriate music qualifications.
- To provide facilities of education in music to those of moderate means by establishing bursaries for those who will profit by a sound musical education but could not otherwise afford it.
- To establish a bursary fund partial from annual income of ZCM and the encouragement of donations from private individuals and public bodies and for this fund to provide scholarship to students of outstanding merit to enable them undertake further training
- To set a high standard of study and training so that when in due course, the authorities concerned may be enabled, if they wish to, enter into an associate ship status with an established university as well as to regard ZCM as competent to undertake the functions and responsibilities of the Faculty of Music of the University.
Programmes
Programmes are offered from primary school, O and A level as well as diploma levels. The examinations are run by the Associate Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) in the UK. The programmes includes;
- GCE Advanced level/High School Certificate
- GCE Ordinary Level Certificate
- Advanced Diploma
- The National Certificate of Music Diploma
- Bandmasters Diploma [3] Instrument Performance
References
- ↑ Zimbabwe College of Music, Harare, 'Institutions', Published: ND, Retrieved: 7 May 2014
- ↑ Programmes, 'Zimbabwe music College', Published: ND, Retrieved: 7 May 2014
- ↑ Courses, 'College of Music', Published: ND, Retrieved: 7 May 2014