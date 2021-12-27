Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs"

The Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs (ZCC) is an assembly of traditional leaders throughout Zimbabwe. The president and deputy president of the ZCC are both members of the Senate since ''' 2007 ''' and ZCC appoints 10 chiefs to the [[ Senate ]] under the constitution.

The '''Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs''' (ZCC) is an assembly of traditional leaders throughout the Republic of Zimbabwe. The president and deputy president of the ZCC are both members of the [[ Senate ]] since ''' 2007 ''' , and the ZCC appoints ten chiefs to the [[ Senate ]] ; under a former constitution from ''' 1980 ''' to ''' 1989 ''' , the ZCC was charged with selecting members to the Senate.

The '''Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs''' (ZCC) is an assembly of traditional leaders throughout the Republic of Zimbabwe. The president and deputy president of the ZCC are both members of the Senate since 2007, and the ZCC appoints ten chiefs to the Senate; under a former constitution from 1980 to 1989, the ZCC was charged with selecting members to the Senate.

The Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs (ZCC) is an assembly of traditional leaders throughout the Republic of Zimbabwe. The president and deputy president of the ZCC are both members of the Senate since 2007, and the ZCC appoints ten chiefs to the Senate; under a former constitution from 1980 to 1989, the ZCC was charged with selecting members to the Senate.

Background

2018 promotion of 35 chiefs

thirty-five chiefs were elected into the National Council of Chiefs. The election was conducted on July 11 in terms of Section 37 of the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter2:13], the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced.

The chiefs elected into the council included Mtshane, Shana, Sikhobokhobo, and Siabuwa all from Matabeleland North. Chiefs Masendu, Masuku, Gwebu and Sibasa were elected from Matabeleland South. In the Midlands, Chiefs Chireya, Mafala, Mataruse, Ntabeni and Ngungumbane made it into the Chiefs Council.