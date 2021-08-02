Pindula

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to Zimbabwe’s security forces in maintaining peace and defending the country’s territorial integrity.[1][2]

Background

Defence Forces Day in Zimbabwe is held on the second Tuesday of every August.[3] The day is a public holiday with people gathering for the main festivities and a speech by the President at the National Sports Stadium.

Trivia

  • In 2020, Defence Forces Day was held with no public gatherings or festivities for the first time since 1980 due to rising cases of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

References

