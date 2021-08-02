|description= Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to Zimbabwe’s security forces in maintaining peace and defending the country’s territorial integrity.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to Zimbabwe’s security forces in maintaining peace and defending the country’s territorial integrity.[1][2]

Background

Defence Forces Day in Zimbabwe is held on the second Tuesday of every August.[3] The day is a public holiday with people gathering for the main festivities and a speech by the President at the National Sports Stadium.

Trivia

In 2020, Defence Forces Day was held with no public gatherings or festivities for the first time since 1980 due to rising cases of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.