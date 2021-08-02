Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day"
Latest revision as of 16:34, 2 August 2021
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to Zimbabwe’s security forces in maintaining peace and defending the country’s territorial integrity.[1][2]
Background
Defence Forces Day in Zimbabwe is held on the second Tuesday of every August.[3] The day is a public holiday with people gathering for the main festivities and a speech by the President at the National Sports Stadium.
Trivia
- In 2020, Defence Forces Day was held with no public gatherings or festivities for the first time since 1980 due to rising cases of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.
References
- ↑ Nation celebrates Defence Forces, The Herald, Published: August 11, 2020, Retrieved: August 2, 2021
- ↑ All-systems go for Heroes, Defence Forces celebrations, The Sunday Mail, Published: August 11, 2019, Retrieved: August 2, 2021
- ↑ Kuda Bwititi, Heroes, Defence Forces Days: A time to reflect, Sunday News, Published: August 9, 2020, Retrieved: August 2, 2021