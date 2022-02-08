Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:ZESN_Logo.png|right|ZESN Logo]]
[[File:ZESN_Logo.png|right|ZESN Logo]]
|−
'''Zimbabwe Election Support Network''' It is a coalition of more than 30 non-governmental organisations formed in 2000 to coordinate activities pertaining to elections in [[Zimbabwe]]. The major focus of the Network is to promote democratic processes in general and free and fair elections in particular. ZESN has observed every election and by-election in Zimbabwe since the [[2000 Parliamentary Elections]]. ZESN conducts its observation efforts in conformity with the Declaration of Global Principles for Citizen Election Observation and Monitoring which was launched at the United Nations on 03 April 2012 as well as the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and Observation in the SADC Region (PEMMO).
|+
'''Zimbabwe Election Support Network''' It is a coalition of more than 30 non-governmental organisations formed in 2000to coordinate activities pertaining to elections in [[Zimbabwe]]. The major focus of the Network is to promote democratic processes in general and free and fair elections in particular. ZESN has observed every election and by-election in Zimbabwe since the [[2000 Parliamentary Elections]]. ZESN conducts its observation efforts in conformity with the Declaration of Global Principles for Citizen Election Observation and Monitoring which was launched at the United Nations on 03 April 2012 as well as the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and Observation in the SADC Region (PEMMO).
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 11:33, 8 February 2022
Zimbabwe Election Support Network It is a coalition of more than 30 non-governmental organisations formed in 2000 to coordinate activities pertaining to elections in Zimbabwe. The major focus of the Network is to promote democratic processes in general and free and fair elections in particular. ZESN has observed every election and by-election in Zimbabwe since the 2000 Parliamentary Elections. ZESN conducts its observation efforts in conformity with the Declaration of Global Principles for Citizen Election Observation and Monitoring which was launched at the United Nations on 03 April 2012 as well as the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and Observation in the SADC Region (PEMMO).
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
Members
- Association of Women’s Clubs (AWC)
- Bulawayo Agenda (BA
- Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJPZ)
- Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET)
- Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA)
- Counselling Services Unit (CSU)
- Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ)
- Federation of African Media Women (FAMWZ)
- Legal Resources Foundation (LRF)
- National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (NASCOH)
- Organisation for Rural Association for Progress (ORAP)
- Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ)
- Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ)
- Women’s Action Group (WAG)
- Women’s Trust
- Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust (YETT)
- Zimbabwe Association for Crime Prevention and Rehabilitation of the Offender (ZACRO)
- Zimbabwe Civic Education Trust (ZIMCET)
- Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)
- Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights)
- Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)
- Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC)
- Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)
- Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU)
- Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP)
- Zimbabwe Students Christian Movement (SCM.Z)
- Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ)
- Zimbabwe Woman Lawyers Association (ZWLA)
Leadership
- Henry Masaya - Chairperson
- Mary-Jane Ncube - Deputy-Chairperson
- Temba Munsaka - Treasurer
- Roselyn Hanzi - ZLHR
- Gladys Hlatywayo - ZIMCET
- Frances Lovemore - CSU
- Jestina Mukoko - ZPP
- Abigal Matsvayi - ZWLA
- Mfundo Mlilo - CHRA
- Sally Dura - WCoZ
- Rindai Chipfunde Vava - Ex-officio
References