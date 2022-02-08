−

'''Zimbabwe Election Support Network''' It is a coalition of more than 30 non-governmental organisations formed in 2000 to coordinate activities pertaining to elections in [[Zimbabwe]]. The major focus of the Network is to promote democratic processes in general and free and fair elections in particular. ZESN has observed every election and by-election in Zimbabwe since the [[2000 Parliamentary Elections]]. ZESN conducts its observation efforts in conformity with the Declaration of Global Principles for Citizen Election Observation and Monitoring which was launched at the United Nations on 03 April 2012 as well as the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and Observation in the SADC Region (PEMMO).

