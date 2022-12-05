ZESN also said the bill will affect women’s participation in politics as it contains a provision which would result in a decrease in the women’s quota when a political party fails to present a full list of candidates for the local authority women’s quota. <ref name="Election Watchdog Raises Concern Over The Electoral Amendment Bill"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/24/election-watchdog-raises-concern-over-the-electoral-amendment-bill/ Election Watchdog Raises Concern Over The Electoral Amendment Bill], ''Pindula'', Published: 1 December 2022, Retrieved: 5 December 2022''</ref>

Zimbabwe Election Support Network It is a coalition of more than 30 non-governmental organisations formed in 2000 to coordinate activities pertaining to elections in Zimbabwe. The major focus of the Network is to promote democratic processes in general and free and fair elections in particular. ZESN has observed every election and by-election in Zimbabwe since the 2000 Parliamentary Elections. ZESN conducts its observation efforts in conformity with the Declaration of Global Principles for Citizen Election Observation and Monitoring which was launched at the United Nations on 03 April 2012 as well as the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and Observation in the SADC Region (PEMMO).

Members

Leadership

Henry Masaya - Chairperson

Mary-Jane Ncube - Deputy-Chairperson

Temba Munsaka - Treasurer

Roselyn Hanzi - ZLHR

Gladys Hlatywayo - ZIMCET

Frances Lovemore - CSU

Jestina Mukoko - ZPP

Abigal Matsvayi - ZWLA

Mfundo Mlilo - CHRA

Sally Dura - WCoZ

Rindai Chipfunde Vava - Ex-officio

Events

In December 2022, Zimbabwe Election Support Network raised concern over proposed changes in the recently gazetted Electoral Amendment Bill, saying the amendments ignored pertinent electoral reforms. Without appropriate electoral reforms, the credibility of next year’s polls may be negatively affected. The gazetted Bill, which seeks to amend the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], proposes: i). the removal of the driver’s licence as proof of identity for electoral purposes; ii). to disqualify previously convicted persons from contesting in elections. iii). a timeframe within which a candidate may withdraw from contesting in National Assembly or local authority elections. ZESN also said the bill will affect women’s participation in politics as it contains a provision which would result in a decrease in the women’s quota when a political party fails to present a full list of candidates for the local authority women’s quota. [1]

