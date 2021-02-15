Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority"
'''The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority''' (ZERA) is a body corporate established in terms of the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011. It is mandated to regulate the entire energy sector in Zimbabwe in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner for the benefit of the consumers and energy suppliers.
ZERA derives its mandate from the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011 read together with the Electricity Act no 4 of 2002 [Chapter 13:19], the Petroleum Act [Chapter 13:22] of 2006 and subsequent amendments.
==References==
[[Category:Parastatals]]
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a body corporate established in terms of the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011. It is mandated to regulate the entire energy sector in Zimbabwe in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner for the benefit of the consumers and energy suppliers.
ZERA derives its mandate from the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011 read together with the Electricity Act no 4 of 2002 [Chapter 13:19], the Petroleum Act [Chapter 13:22] of 2006 and subsequent amendments.
ZERA is mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe. The Fuel Cartels are the Second Case Study.
The fuel industry is comprised of:
- the state-owned entities that regulate the sector (Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Agency (ZERA), and manages state-owned assets (National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd, (NOIC) and PetroZim Line (Pvt) Ltd);
and two others;
- fuel-retailing businesses.
- fuel-importing businesses.