Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 37:
|Line 37:
[[Category:Parastatals]]
[[Category:Parastatals]]
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
Latest revision as of 14:01, 15 February 2021
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a body corporate established in terms of the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011. It is mandated to regulate the entire energy sector in Zimbabwe in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner for the benefit of the consumers and energy suppliers.
ZERA derives its mandate from the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011 read together with the Electricity Act no 4 of 2002 [Chapter 13:19], the Petroleum Act [Chapter 13:22] of 2006 and subsequent amendments.
ZERA is mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe. The Fuel Cartels are the Second Case Study.
The fuel industry is comprised of:
- the state-owned entities that regulate the sector (Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Agency (ZERA), and manages state-owned assets (National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd, (NOIC) and PetroZim Line (Pvt) Ltd);
and two others;
- fuel-retailing businesses.
- fuel-importing businesses.