Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority"

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a body corporate established in terms of the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011. It is mandated to regulate the entire energy sector in Zimbabwe in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner for the benefit of the consumers and energy suppliers.

ZERA derives its mandate from the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011 read together with the Electricity Act no 4 of 2002 [Chapter 13:19], the Petroleum Act [Chapter 13:22] of 2006 and subsequent amendments.

ZERA is mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe. The Fuel Cartels are the Second Case Study.

The fuel industry is comprised of: the state-owned entities that regulate the sector (Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Agency (ZERA), and manages state-owned assets (National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd, (NOIC) and PetroZim Line (Pvt) Ltd);

and two others;

fuel-retailing businesses.

fuel-importing businesses.