'''Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University''' (ZEGU) is a tertiary institution found in the [[Bindura]] town in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. The University is the
'''Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University''' (ZEGU) is a tertiary institution found in the [[Bindura]] town in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. The University is the brainchild of Professor [[Ezekiel Guti]], an academic, religious leader; founder and leader of the [[Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa]] a local independent church.<ref name="hist">, [http://www.zegu.ac.zw/about_us.html Our History],''ZEGU'', retrieved:6 Feb 2015"</ref>
== Background ==
== Faculties ==
*Faculty of Health Sciences
* Faculty of Health Sciences
*Faculty of Education
* Faculty of Education
*Faculty of Commerce & ICT
* Faculty of Commerce & ICT
*Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources
* Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources
*Faculty of Arts.<ref name="hist"/>
* Faculty of Arts.<ref name="hist"/>
== Programs ==
*Faculty of Arts
* Faculty of Arts
#Bachelor of Arts Honours in Theology & Religious Studies
# Bachelor of Arts Honours in Theology & Religious Studies
*Faculty of Commerce
* Faculty of Commerce
#Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting
# Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting
#Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing.<ref name="progs">, [http://www.zegu.ac.zw/degrees.html Degree Programs on Offer],''Z.E.G.U'',retrieved:6 Feb 2015"</ref>
# Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing.<ref name="progs">, [http://www.zegu.ac.zw/degrees.html Degree Programs on Offer],''Z.E.G.U'',retrieved:6 Feb 2015"</ref>
===Future Degree Programs===
#Bachelor of Arts Honours in Religious Studies and Philosophy
# Bachelor of Arts Honours in Religious Studies and Philosophy
#Bachelor of Arts Honours in History and Development Studies
# Bachelor of Arts Honours in History and Development Studies
#Bachelor of Arts in African languages and Literature
# Bachelor of Arts in African languages and Literature
#Bachelor of Commerce in Enterpreneurship.<ref name="progs"/>
# Bachelor of Commerce in Enterpreneurship.<ref name="progs"/>
|title= Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
|title=Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
|=replace
|keywords=
|keywords=University, ,
|description=
|description=
==References==
<references/>
Z.E.G.U Logo
Other name
|Z.E.G.U
|Motto
|Committed to Excellence
|Type
|Christian University
Parent institution
|Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa
Religious affiliation
|Christian (Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa)
|Chancellor
|Ezekiel Guti
|Location
|Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe
|Language
|English
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is a tertiary institution found in the Bindura town in Mashonaland Central Province. The University is the brainchild of Professor Ezekiel Guti, an academic, religious leader; founder and leader of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa a local independent church.[1]
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Road, Box 350, Bindura.
Telephone: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136, Finance: 0716215465 | 0662106010
Cell:
Email: admin@zegu.ac.zw
Web: https://zegu.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Background
ZEGU is a private Christian institution that started operating at Africa Multination for Christ College in Harare on 15 May 2012.[1] Eleven students were enrolled for the Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Religious Studies Degree and managed to complete their first semester in mid-September of the same year. At the beginning of October 2012 the university relocated to Bindura in Mashonaland Central Province approximately 90 km north of the capital city Harare. The university campus is located at Plot 1901 along the Bindura-Shamva Road.[1] Robert Mugabe officially opened and dedicated the university.
Faculties
- Faculty of Health Sciences
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Commerce & ICT
- Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Faculty of Arts.[1]
Programs
- Faculty of Arts
- Bachelor of Arts Honours in Theology & Religious Studies
- Faculty of Commerce
- Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting
- Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing.[2]
Future Degree Programs
- Bachelor of Arts Honours in Religious Studies and Philosophy
- Bachelor of Arts Honours in History and Development Studies
- Bachelor of Arts in African languages and Literature
- Bachelor of Commerce in Enterpreneurship.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 , Our History,ZEGU, retrieved:6 Feb 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 , Degree Programs on Offer,Z.E.G.U,retrieved:6 Feb 2015"