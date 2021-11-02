|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

'''Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University''' (ZEGU) is a tertiary institution found in the [[Bindura]] town in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. The University is the brainchild of Professor [[Ezekiel Guti]], an academic, religious leader; founder and leader of the [[Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa]] a local independent church.<ref name="hist">, [http://www.zegu.ac.zw/about_us.html Our History],''ZEGU'', retrieved:6 Feb 2015"</ref>

'''Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University''' (ZEGU) is a tertiary institution found in the [[Bindura]] town in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. The University is the first of its kind in the country because it is a brainchild of an indigenous, Professor [[Ezekiel Guti]], an academic, religious leader; founder and leader of the [[Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa]] a local independent church.<ref name="hist">, [http://www.zegu.ac.zw/about_us.html Our History],''ZEGU'', retrieved:6 Feb 2015"</ref>

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is a tertiary institution found in the Bindura town in Mashonaland Central Province. The University is the brainchild of Professor Ezekiel Guti, an academic, religious leader; founder and leader of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa a local independent church.[1]

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.



(November 2021)

Address: Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Road, Box 350, Bindura.

Telephone: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136, Finance: 0716215465 | 0662106010

Cell:

Email: admin@zegu.ac.zw

Web: https://zegu.ac.zw/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Background

Ezekiel Guti Founder of Z.E.G.U

ZEGU is a private Christian institution that started operating at Africa Multination for Christ College in Harare on 15 May 2012.[1] Eleven students were enrolled for the Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Religious Studies Degree and managed to complete their first semester in mid-September of the same year. At the beginning of October 2012 the university relocated to Bindura in Mashonaland Central Province approximately 90 km north of the capital city Harare. The university campus is located at Plot 1901 along the Bindura-Shamva Road.[1] Robert Mugabe officially opened and dedicated the university.

Faculties

Faculty of Health Sciences

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Commerce & ICT

Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Faculty of Arts.[1]

Programs

Faculty of Arts

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Theology & Religious Studies

Faculty of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing.[2]

Future Degree Programs

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Religious Studies and Philosophy Bachelor of Arts Honours in History and Development Studies Bachelor of Arts in African languages and Literature Bachelor of Commerce in Enterpreneurship.[2]







