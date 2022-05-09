Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 102:
|Line 102:
# Bachelor of Arts in African languages and Literature
# Bachelor of Arts in African languages and Literature
# Bachelor of Commerce in Enterpreneurship.<ref name="progs"/>
# Bachelor of Commerce in Enterpreneurship.<ref name="progs"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 111:
|Line 120:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 15:06, 9 May 2022
Z.E.G.U Logo
Other name
|Z.E.G.U
|Motto
|Committed to Excellence
|Type
|Christian University
Parent institution
|Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa
Religious affiliation
|Christian (Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa)
|Chancellor
|Ezekiel Guti
|Location
|Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe
|Language
|English
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is a tertiary institution found in the Bindura town in Mashonaland Central Province. The University is the brainchild of Professor Ezekiel Guti, an academic, religious leader; founder and leader of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa a local independent church.[1]
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Road, Box 350, Bindura.
Telephone: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136, Finance: 0716215465 | 0662106010
Cell:
Email: admin@zegu.ac.zw
Web: https://zegu.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Background
ZEGU is a private Christian institution that started operating at Africa Multination for Christ College in Harare on 15 May 2012.[1] Eleven students were enrolled for the Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Religious Studies Degree and managed to complete their first semester in mid-September of the same year. At the beginning of October 2012 the university relocated to Bindura in Mashonaland Central Province approximately 90 km north of the capital city Harare. The university campus is located at Plot 1901 along the Bindura-Shamva Road.[1] Robert Mugabe officially opened and dedicated the university.
Faculties
- Faculty of Health Sciences
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Commerce & ICT
- Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Faculty of Arts.[1]
Programs
- Faculty of Arts
- Bachelor of Arts Honours in Theology & Religious Studies
- Faculty of Commerce
- Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting
- Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing.[2]
Future Degree Programs
- Bachelor of Arts Honours in Religious Studies and Philosophy
- Bachelor of Arts Honours in History and Development Studies
- Bachelor of Arts in African languages and Literature
- Bachelor of Commerce in Enterpreneurship.[2]
Zimsec Deal
In March 2022, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) confirmed it was accommodating examiners marking Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations at the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU).
Zimsec Public relations manager, Nicky Dhlamini Moyo confirmed the developments in an interview on 7 March 2022 saying there was nothing amiss about the arrangement. Dhlamini said:
“We occasionally use private Universities and entities who offer requisite facilities. It would be good to note that in Mashonaland Central marking was at Zegu, a private church-owned university and at Amai Mugabe school. Our criteria for venue selection is uniform for all institutions. We do not isolate institutions based on them being private or state-owned. As an examinations council, we look for availability, facilities, and affordability amongst other imperative things.”
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 , Our History,ZEGU, retrieved:6 Feb 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 , Degree Programs on Offer,Z.E.G.U,retrieved:6 Feb 2015"
- ↑ Sharleen Mohammed, Grace Mugabe Gets Lucrative Zimsec Deal, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: March 8, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022