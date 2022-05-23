Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (ZIMFEP)"

Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (ZIMFEP) is an organisation set up by the Ministry of Education and Culture in 1981 following Zimbabwe's independence. The organisation was mandated to carry out educational experiments to infuse the concept of Education with Production (EWP ) into the Zimbabwean school curriculum.

According to some reports, it was "meant to build on the new forms of education which had been developed in schools for refugees in Mozambique and Zambia during the struggle"[1] for Zimbabwe's independence.

ZIMFEP was set up as part of Education Minister Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka and the government drive for education with production.

Early Years

By 1983, 8 ZIMFEP schools had been setup up as pilots. The schools were located on large-scale farms ranging in size from 788 to 6,000 hectares. These included Mavhudzi School in Nyazura, and Nkululeko School in the Midlands.[1]

Books on ZIMFEP

Education with production in Zimbabwe, The Story of ZIMFEP - by Sr Janice McLaughlin

References