Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Historic Structures"

[[File:Nesbitt.jpg|thumb|right|[[Nesbitt Castle]]]] [[File:Nesbitt.jpg|thumb|right|[[Nesbitt Castle]]]]

* [[Mvuma Chimney ]]

* [[The Paper House ]]

* [[Rhodes Nyanga Estate]]

* [[ Fort Nyangwe]]

* [[Chawomera Fort]]

* [[Joshua Nkomo House]]

* [[Halfway House]]

* [[Rhodes Summer-house]]

* [[The Restaurant that never took off]]

* [[Nesbitt Castle]] (Bulawayo)

* [[Utopia House]](Mutare)

* [[Cross Kopje]] (Mutare)

* [[Rhodes Stables ]]

+ See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

+ [[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]