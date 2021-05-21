Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Historic Structures"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
[[File:Nesbitt.jpg|thumb|right|[[Nesbitt Castle]]]]
[[File:Nesbitt.jpg|thumb|right|[[Nesbitt Castle]]]]
|−
*[[Mvuma Chimney]]
|+
* [[Mvuma Chimney
|−
*[[Rhodes Nyanga Estate]]
|+
]]
|−
*[[Nyangwe
|+
* [[Rhodes Nyanga Estate]]
|−
*[[Chawomera Fort]]
|+
* [[Nyangwe]]
|−
*[[Joshua Nkomo House]]
|+
* [[Chawomera Fort]]
|−
*[[Halfway House]]
|+
* [[Joshua Nkomo House]]
|−
*[[Rhodes Summer-house]]
|+
* [[Halfway House]]
|−
*[[The Restaurant that never took off]]
|+
* [[Rhodes Summer-house]]
|−
*[[Nesbitt Castle]] (Bulawayo)
|+
* [[The Restaurant that never took off]]
|−
*[[Utopia House]](Mutare)
|+
* [[Nesbitt Castle]] (Bulawayo)
|−
*[[Cross Kopje]] (Mutare)
|+
* [[Utopia House]](Mutare)
|−
*[[Rhodes Stables]]
|+
* [[Cross Kopje]] (Mutare)
|+
* [[Rhodes Stables
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
]]
Latest revision as of 08:55, 21 May 2021
This list contains historic structures in Zimbabwe.
- Mvuma Chimney
- The Paper House
- Rhodes Nyanga Estate
- Fort Nyangwe
- Chawomera Fort
- Joshua Nkomo House
- Halfway House
- Rhodes Summer-house
- The Restaurant that never took off
- Nesbitt Castle (Bulawayo)
- Utopia House(Mutare)
- Cross Kopje (Mutare)
- Rhodes Stables