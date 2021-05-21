Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Historic Structures"

Page Discussion
 
Line 11: Line 11:
 
* [[Rhodes Summer-house]]
 
* [[Rhodes Summer-house]]
 
* [[The Restaurant that never took off]]
 
* [[The Restaurant that never took off]]
* [[Nesbitt Castle]] (Bulawayo)
+
* [[Nesbitt Castle]] ([[Bulawayo]])
* [[Utopia House]](Mutare)
+
* [[Utopia House]] ([[Mutare]])
* [[Cross Kopje]] (Mutare)
+
* [[Cross Kopje]] ([[Mutare]])
 
* [[Rhodes Stables]]
 
* [[Rhodes Stables]]
  

Latest revision as of 13:53, 21 May 2021

This list contains historic structures in Zimbabwe.

Nesbitt Castle

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zimbabwe_Historic_Structures&oldid=104632"