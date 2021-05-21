Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Historic Structures"
Latest revision as of 13:53, 21 May 2021
This list contains historic structures in Zimbabwe.
- Mvuma Chimney
- The Paper House
- Rhodes Nyanga Estate
- Fort Nyangwe
- Chawomera Fort
- Joshua Nkomo House
- Halfway House
- Rhodes Summer-house
- The Restaurant that never took off
- Nesbitt Castle (Bulawayo)
- Utopia House (Mutare)
- Cross Kopje (Mutare)
- Rhodes Stables