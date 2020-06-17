Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Inflation Rates"

To find the average inflation rate, we multiply the weights by the individual price index for inflation (or deflation), and then sum these and divide by the weights, as in the table above:

** The weights are based on the relative importance of the product to households – for example, if a household spends 8% of their income on chocolate, and 25% on transport, the weights would be 8 and 25 respectively.

*The index for each good is based on the number 100. A 5% price rise is an index of 105, and a price drop of 5% is an index of 95.

Imagine an economy, with just 4 products (A = Apples; B = Bananas; C = Carrots and D = Doughnuts. Also, imagine that, over a year, apples increase in price by 20%, bananas increase by 10%; carrots fall by 10% and doughnuts fall by 20%. You would think that these cancel each other out so that inflation is zero. But, what if consumers do not allocate their incomes evenly between the four goods? Then the burden of inflation might actually be ‘positive’ or ‘negative’ rather than neutral. For example, households might choose to spend 40% of their income on apples, 30% of their income on bananas, 20% of their income on carrots and only 10% of their income on doughnuts – in this case it is easy to see that ‘average’ prices (in terms of the effects of these price rises) have risen.

Inflation reduces the purchasing power of each unit of currency, which leads to increases in the prices of goods and services over time. It's an economics term that means you have to spend more to fill your gas tank, buy a gallon of milk, or get a haircut. In other words, it increases your cost of living.

Inflation Rate

The inflation rate is the percentage increase or decrease in prices during a specified period, usually a month or a year. The percentage tells you how quickly prices rose during the period. For example, if the inflation rate for a gallon of gas is 2% per year, then gas prices will be 2% higher next year.[1]





Causes

There are two causes of inflation.﻿ The most common is demand-pull inflation. That's when demand outpaces supply for goods or services. Buyers want the product so much that they're willing to pay higher prices.

Cost-push inflation is the second, less common, cause. That's when supply is restricted but demand is not. That happened after Hurricane Katrina damaged gas supply lines. Demand for gasoline didn't change, but supply constraints raised prices to $5 a gallon.

Some sources say that an increase in the money supply also causes inflation. That's a misinterpretation of the theory of monetarism. It says the primary cause of inflation is the printing out of too much money by the government. As a result, too much capital chases too few goods. It creates inflation by triggering either demand-pull or cost-push inflation.

Some also count built-in inflation as a third cause.﻿ This factors people’s expectations of future inflation. When prices rise, labor expects an increase in wages to keep up. But higher wages raises the cost of production, which raises prices of goods and services again. When this cause-and-effect continues, it becomes a wage-price spiral.

Inflation and the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) uses the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to measure inflation. The index gets its information from a survey of 23,000 businesses.11﻿ It records the prices of 80,000 consumer items each month.12﻿ The CPI will tell you the general rate of inflation. The BLS chart below uses the CPI to track the inflation rate between 2008 and 2019.

Measuring Inflation

Measuring changes in average price levels requires the use of a device called an index. It is impossible to keep an accurate record of every price change for every good and service in the economy at all times. In 1914, the UK Government began to monitor food prices to help protect workers during the First World War. In 1916, price checks on clothing, fuel and a few other items were added to generate a simple cost of living index.

Finding "Average" Inflation

Inflation is a rise in the level of ‘average’ prices. However, there are hundreds of thousands of goods and services, and thousands of stores and outlets in an economy, meaning that recording the price changes of all goods and services in all stores would need an army of bureaucrats and would be highly inefficient. To solve this problem statisticians look at samples of products and outlets to create a general index of inflation. To be of use, the measurement of inflation must be representative of what typical households spend.

Simple Example

We can put this information into a table:

Good % Income Spent Price Change Price Index* Weights** Weighted Index A 40 +20% 120 4 480 B 30 +10% 110 3 330 C 20 -10% 90 2 180 D 10 -20% 80 1 80 1070/10

To find the average inflation rate, we multiply the weights by the individual price index for inflation (or deflation), and then sum these and divide by the weights, as in the table above: Which gives an inflation index of 107, and an inflation rate of 7%.

Zimstat Inflation Rate

May 2020 Inflation rate

The month on month inflation rate in May 2020 was 15.13% shedding 2.51 percentage points on the April rate of 17.64%.

in was shedding 2.51 percentage points on the April rate of 17.64%. The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of May 2020 as measured by all items #CPI stood at 785.55%

(annual percentage change) for the month of as measured by all items #CPI stood at The #CPI for the month ending May 2020 stood at 1,097.65 compared to 953.36 in April 2020 and 123.95 in May 2019[2]









References