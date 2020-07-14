Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Inflation Rates"

*In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) also indicated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month ending June 2020 stood at 1,445.21, up from 1,097.65 in May 2020.

*The '''#CPI''' for the month ending '''May 2020''' stood at '''1,097.65''' compared to 953.36 in April 2020 and 123.95 in May 2019<ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/zimstat/status/1272777996357812225], ''Zimstat, Published: 16 June, 2020, Accessed: 17 June, 2020''</ref>

*The ''year on year inflation rate'' (annual percentage change) for the month of '''May 2020''' as measured by all items #CPI stood at '''785.55%'''

Zimbabwe Inflation Graph

Inflation reduces the purchasing power of each unit of currency, which leads to increases in the prices of goods and services over time. It's an economics term that means you have to spend more to fill your gas tank, buy a gallon of milk, or get a haircut. In other words, it increases your cost of living.

Inflation Rate

The inflation rate is the percentage increase or decrease in prices during a specified period, usually a month or a year. The percentage tells you how quickly prices rose during the period. For example, if the inflation rate for a gallon of gas is 2% per year, then gas prices will be 2% higher next year.[1]





Causes

There are two causes of inflation.﻿ The most common is demand-pull inflation. That's when demand outpaces supply for goods or services. Buyers want the product so much that they're willing to pay higher prices.

Cost-push inflation is the second, less common, cause. That's when supply is restricted but demand is not. That happened after Hurricane Katrina damaged gas supply lines. Demand for gasoline didn't change, but supply constraints raised prices to $5 a gallon.

Some sources say that an increase in the money supply also causes inflation. That's a misinterpretation of the theory of monetarism. It says the primary cause of inflation is the printing out of too much money by the government. As a result, too much capital chases too few goods. It creates inflation by triggering either demand-pull or cost-push inflation.

Some also count built-in inflation as a third cause.﻿ This factors people’s expectations of future inflation. When prices rise, labor expects an increase in wages to keep up. But higher wages raises the cost of production, which raises prices of goods and services again. When this cause-and-effect continues, it becomes a wage-price spiral.

Inflation and the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) uses the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to measure inflation. The index gets its information from a survey of different sectors.﻿ It records the prices of several consumer items each month.﻿ The CPI will tell you the general rate of inflation.

In Zimbabwe, the four main components of the consumer price index are: Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (33.5 percent of total weight); Housing and Utilities (17.7 percent); Household Contents, Equipment and Maintenance (9.9 percent) and Transport (9.8 percent). Others include: Clothing and Footwear (6.0 percent); Education (5.7 percent); Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (4.4 percent). Miscellaneous Goods and Services, Communication, Health, Recreation and Culture and Restaurants and Hotels account for the remaining 13 percent of total weight.

Measuring Inflation

Measuring changes in average price levels requires the use of a device called an index. It is impossible to keep an accurate record of every price change for every good and service in the economy at all times. In 1914, the UK Government began to monitor food prices to help protect workers during the First World War. In 1916, price checks on clothing, fuel and a few other items were added to generate a simple cost of living index. The Zimbabwean Government uses the same criteria as a monitoring tool.

Finding "Average" Inflation

Inflation is a rise in the level of ‘average’ prices. However, there are hundreds of thousands of goods and services, and thousands of stores and outlets in an economy, meaning that recording the price changes of all goods and services in all stores would need an army of bureaucrats and would be highly inefficient. To solve this problem statisticians look at samples of products and outlets to create a general index of inflation. To be of use, the measurement of inflation must be representative of what typical households spend.

Simple Example

Imagine an economy, with just 4 products (A = Apples; B = Bananas; C = Carrots and D = Doughnuts. Also, imagine that, over a year, apples increase in price by 20%, bananas increase by 10%; carrots fall by 10% and doughnuts fall by 20%. You would think that these cancel each other out so that inflation is zero. But, what if consumers do not allocate their incomes evenly between the four goods? Then the burden of inflation might actually be ‘positive’ or ‘negative’ rather than neutral. For example, households might choose to spend 40% of their income on apples, 30% of their income on bananas, 20% of their income on carrots and only 10% of their income on doughnuts – in this case it is easy to see that ‘average’ prices (in terms of the effects of these price rises) have risen.

We can put this information into a table:

Good % Income Spent Price Change Price Index* Weights** Weighted Index A 40 +20% 120 4 480 B 30 +10% 110 3 330 C 20 -10% 90 2 180 D 10 -20% 80 1 80 1070/10

The index for each good is based on the number 100. A 5% price rise is an index of 105, and a price drop of 5% is an index of 95.

The weights are based on the relative importance of the product to households – for example, if a household spends 8% of their income on chocolate, and 25% on transport, the weights would be 8 and 25 respectively.



To find the average inflation rate, we multiply the weights by the individual price index for inflation (or deflation), and then sum these and divide by the weights, as in the table above: Which gives an inflation index of 107, and an inflation rate of 7%.

Zimstat Inflation Rate

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) is a corporate body that was established through the Census and Statistics Act of 2007. The operations of the Agency are controlled and managed by the Board. The agency is the main source of official statistics in Zimbabwe and is mandated to play a coordination and supervisory role within the National Statistical System. ZIMSTAT has the authority to certify and designate any statistics produced in the country as official statistics having been satisfied that all the quality requirements of good statistics were met. Under the said Act, ZIMSTAT is mandated to produce official statistics where “statistics” means the aggregated numerical information relating to demographic, economic, financial , environmental ,social or matters at national,provincial or local level, compiled and analysed according to statistical standards and procedures.

May 2020 Inflation rate

The month on month inflation rate in May 2020 was 15.13% shedding 2.51 percentage points on the April rate of 17.64%.

June 2020 Inflation rate

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate for June slowed down from 785.55% in May to 737.26% while month-on-month, the inflation rate in June was 31.66%, up 16.53 percentage points on May‘s rate of 15.23%.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) also indicated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month ending June 2020 stood at 1,445.21, up from 1,097.65 in May 2020.

Blended CPI for June 2020

The month on month inflation rate in June 2020 was 29.44% gaining 15.91 percentage points on the May rate of 13.53%

The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change)for the month of June 2020 as measured by all items #blendedCPI stood at 457.19%

The #blendedCPI for the month ending June 2020 stood at 557.19 compared to 430.45 in May 2020 and 100.00 in June 2019.[3]

