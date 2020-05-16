Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe International Trade Fair"

[[File:ZITF.jpg||thumb|left|ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo]]The '''Zimbabwe International Trade Fair''' Company organises and manages international exhibitions and events to promote trade and investment through innovation and value-addition for the benefit of its stakeholders. Its vision is to be the world’s first choice in offering innovative opportunities for social and business interaction. The ZITF Company’s location in [[Bulawayo]] puts it at the crossroads of the regional trade routes.<ref name="zitf">, [http://zitf.net Welcome], "ZITF", retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref> ZITF is popular for its yearly international business exhibition which takes place in Bulawayo. Different business organisations of diverse specialities converge to trade and network . [[Busisa Moyo]] is the current board chairman of ZITF .

Business Interests

Venue Hire

The Company’s extensive exhibition centre encompasses a 17-hectare site situated close to the Bulawayo city’s central business district. Six specialised exhibition halls, hundreds of individual pavilions and open-air expo facilities are all fully serviced and equipped.[2] The Exhibition Centre is open for business all year round. The ZITF Exhibition Centre has hosted and assisted with the organisation of, for example:

Private Events Solo Exhibitions and Functions Sporting Events Musical Concerts and Fashion Shows Conferences and Seminars Short-Term Warehousing.[2]

Consultancy

Consultancy services are by and large offered in three main categories and these are;

Establish a New Exhibition/ Upgrade an existing exhibition Attachment and on-site facilitation Training of Exhibitors.[3]

Stand Building

ZITF offers a modular shell scheme stand building service to exhibition and events organisers, whether for a large exhibition or a small conference with concurrent product expo. This service includes assistance with the lay-out of halls and the drafting of floor plans to make optimum use of the space provided.[4]

2014 Exhibition

The ZITF held in April 2014 in Bulawayo attracted dozens of local companies and 21 international exhibitors from 14 different countries.[5] The session was running under the theme ‘Unlocking Investment Potential’. The president of the republic Robert Mugabe officially opened the trade fair.[6] The 2014 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair was the 55th Edition of program.