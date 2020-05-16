Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe International Trade Fair"

*Be seen by private businesses as a key platform for building their markets and empowering their success.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company organises and manages international exhibitions and events to promote trade and investment through innovation and value-addition for the benefit of its stakeholders. Its vision is to be the world’s first choice in offering innovative opportunities for social and business interaction. The ZITF Company’s location in Bulawayo puts it at the crossroads of the regional trade routes.[1] ZITF is popular for its yearly international business exhibition which takes place in Bulawayo. Different business organisations of diverse specialities converge to trade and network. Busisa Moyo is the current board chairman of ZITF.

History

The ZITF Company was founded in 1986, as a non-profit, limited liability private company. The ZITF Company’s vision is to be the world’s first choice in offering innovative opportunities for social and business interaction. The vision aligns with the company’s thrust to constantly reinvent itself with novel event management techniques to generate maximum benefit for their clients. ZITF Company has been a member of UFI (The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry). The company is also an affiliate Member of IAEM – a USA-based exhibition association affiliated to UFI. Regionally, the company is a member of EXSA (The Exhibition Association of Southern Africa) and AAXO (Association of African Exhibition Organisers), both of which have very few members outside South Africa.

In addition, ZITF Company exhibitions are endorsed by key stakeholders such as, the Government of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo Agricultural Society, Bulawayo City Council, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, Zimbabwe Investment Authority, Zimtrade, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe School of Mines.

Vision

To contribute significantly to the transformation of Zimbabwe into an economically thriving nation that is respected throughout the world and seen as a preferred place for trade and investment in Africa.

Mission

To build the exhibitions and events industry, and serve as a business showcase and connecting point for Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and beyond.

Values

Professionalism, Teamwork, Passion, Innovation.

Quality Policy Statement

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF Company) is in the Exhibitions and Events Industry and its vision is to contribute significantly to the transformation of Zimbabwe into an economically thriving nation that is respected throughout the world and seen as a preferred place for trade and investment in Africa.

Top management will achieve this through:

Consideration of context of the organisation and aligning the Quality Management System (QMS) with the strategic direction of ZITF Company.

Having greater accountability and involvement in the organisation’s management system.

Risk-Based Thinking and Opportunities Management in the Planning, Operation and Control of all processes.

Focusing on Quality Objectives and how to achieve them as well as review them for continued suitability.

Maintenance and Retention of documented information of all processes that are performed within ZITF Company as well as those performed by interested parties.

ZITF Company undertakes to:

Bring together a diverse audience to promote trade and investment in the country, offer stand building, venue hire and business consultancy services.

Achieve strong regional and international participation in business events as a means to grow the Africa market and strengthen perceptions of Zimbabwe as a place to do business.

Be seen by private businesses as a key platform for building their markets and empowering their success.

To achieve consistency in growth and sustainability.

To communicate this policy to all employees, and interested parties to ensure continued suitability.

Business Interests

Venue Hire

The Company’s extensive exhibition centre encompasses a 17-hectare site situated close to the Bulawayo city’s central business district. Six specialised exhibition halls, hundreds of individual pavilions and open-air expo facilities are all fully serviced and equipped.[2] The Exhibition Centre is open for business all year round. The ZITF Exhibition Centre has hosted and assisted with the organisation of, for example:

Private Events Solo Exhibitions and Functions Sporting Events Musical Concerts and Fashion Shows Conferences and Seminars Short-Term Warehousing.[2]

Consultancy

Consultancy services are by and large offered in three main categories and these are;

Establish a New Exhibition/ Upgrade an existing exhibition Attachment and on-site facilitation Training of Exhibitors.[3]

Stand Building

ZITF offers a modular shell scheme stand building service to exhibition and events organisers, whether for a large exhibition or a small conference with concurrent product expo. This service includes assistance with the lay-out of halls and the drafting of floor plans to make optimum use of the space provided.[4]

2014 Exhibition

The ZITF held in April 2014 in Bulawayo attracted dozens of local companies and 21 international exhibitors from 14 different countries.[5] The session was running under the theme ‘Unlocking Investment Potential’. The president of the republic Robert Mugabe officially opened the trade fair.[6] The 2014 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair was the 55th Edition of program.