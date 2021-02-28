The Zimbabwe Investment Authority has the following functions that guide it's day to day running;

Zimbabwe Investment Authority ZIA Logo Agency overview Headquarters Investment House 109, Rotten Row, Harare Website investzim .com Footnotes Contact +263 4 757931-6, +263 4 759911-5, +263 4 780140-5

Zimbabwe Investment Authority was a corporate body responsible for promoting and facilitating both foreign direct investment and local investment. The institution was born out of the merger of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Zimbabwe Investment Centre (ZIC) which was done to create a one stop Investment shop for quicker and easier facilitation of investment. The Zimbabwe Investment Authority's activities are guided by the Zimbabwe Investment Authority Act [Chapter 14:30]. In February 2020 it was replaced by the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).

Functions

To plan and implement investment promotion strategies for the purpose of encouraging investment by domestic and foreign investors;

Facilitate and process investment applications for approval

To identify sectors of the economy with potential for investment for the purpose of attracting domestic and foreign investors;

To promote the decentralization of investment activities in accordance with the development policy of the Government;

To promote and co-ordinate investment activities in enterprises or sectors of the economy which are of strategic importance to national development.





Structure

The Zimbabwe Investment Authority is made up of a Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer and the Management Team. The rest of the Zimbabwe Investment Authority Staff is spread across strategic areas of the authority's functions.[1]













