Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency"

Latest revision as of 19:10, 28 August 2020
|Abbreviation
|ZIDA
Chief Executive Officer
|Douglas Munatsi
Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) is a Zimbabwean investment vehicle meant to transform Zimbabwe into a dynamic national hub for local and global business, investment and innovation. The overall goal is attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which is critical to reviving industry, generating new jobs and boosting economic performance.
Background
The enactment of the ZIDA was meant to officially establish the one-stop investment services centre which is a major milestone in realising the mantra ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ and in creating the developmental framework for Vision 2030 aimed at turning Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy. The new law repealed the Zimbabwe Investment Authority Act, the Joint Venture Act and the Special Economic Zones Act, resulting in the dissolution of the Zimbabwe Investment Authority, the Joint Venture Unit and the Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Authority.[1]
Management
ZIDA will be overseen by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) headed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The Advisory Board
President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed nine individuals as Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Advisory Board Members. The Board will be Chaired by Mr Busisa Moyo who is already a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC).[2]
The following are the appointees:
- Mr Busisa Moyo (Chairman)
- Dr Tobias Takavarasha
- Mr Kenneth Richard Rupert Schofield
- Dr Sylvia Janet Utete-Masango
- Mrs Sithandile Ngwenya
- Ms Tariro Ndebele
- Dr Engineer Michael James Tumbare
- Mrs Nancy Samuriwo
- Mr Moosa Hanif Allana