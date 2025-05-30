It is time to decriminalise journalism, dismantle media capture, and enable Zimbabwe’s media to thrive as a job-creating, economy-boosting industry.<ref>[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2025/05/29/new-media-policy-a-damp-squib-and-yet-another-hollow-gesture-says-chamisa/ New Media Policy “A Damp Squib” And “Yet Another Hollow Gesture”, Says Chamisa]</ref></blockquote>

This policy offers no meaningful support for retooling in the digital age. It’s not a new dispensation, it’s a new deception.

True reform would have meant breaking the monopoly, not entrenching it; promoting local investment, not stifling it.

Instead of opening space for investment and innovation, this policy tightens the administration’s grip on the media.

Commenting on the launch, opposition leader [[Nelson Chamisa]] said:<blockquote>Let’s be clear: the real crisis in Zimbabwe’s media sector is not a lack of policy, but the continued criminalisation of journalism. No amount of lipstick will beautify a frog.

While emphasis on not criminalising the profession is referenced in the policy, the policy goes ahead to set and reinforce the criminalisation of the profession through proffering heavy- handed sanctions for violation of the code of ethics.<ref name=":0">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/local-news/article/200042386/alarm-over-zims-new-media-blueprint Alarm over Zim’s new media blueprint]</ref></blockquote>[[Zimbabwe Union of Journalists]] secretary-general Perfect Hlongwane said the policy criminalised journalism:<blockquote>“It actually is, one would say, a resurrection of a criminalisation of journalism as it were. Remember that the media and the government have agreed on a compromise which is co-regulation and we think that should give us direction as to how we need to deal with those that violate media codes and ethics on a peer-to-peer basis.”<ref name=":0" /></blockquote>

[[Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ)|Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe]] executive director [[Loughty Dube]] said threats against journalists overshadowed the positives contained in the policy:<blockquote>The sanctions against the media need revisiting to ensure the policy meets democratic benchmarks and to avoid ‘punching the media in the eye’ whenever there are ethical disputes between the media, complainants and the government

The reaction the policy launch was praised by supporters of [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|Zanu PF]] while criticised by those in the opposition and civil society.

On their part, citizens must use various media platforms to accelerate progress, as well as galvanise the nation towards production and productivity across all sectors as well as inclusive growth and the attainment of our national development goals. No one and no place must be left behind.<ref>[https://www.zanupf.org.zw/news/president-mnangagwa-launches-the-zimbabwe-media-policy President Mnangagwa launches the Zimbabwe Media Policy]</ref></blockquote>

The role of the media towards mobilising resources, fostering innovation and creating an environment conducive for investors to set up business as we march forward, towards an upper middle-income economy is also applauded. However, I challenge the media fraternity, along with other stakeholders, to scale up our ongoing quest to shape a positive image, about our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

"The need and importance of protecting users from exploitative practices and promoting digital literacy so that users safely navigate online environments cannot be over emphasised. As the media industry and media practitioners informs, scrutinises and influences socio-economic developments, for the betterment of our country, you must be vigilant. Your responsible operations should also foster an informed, engaged, constitutional and democratic Zimbabwe. The past trends where media practitioners competed for prominence on the degree to which they demonised our country, has no place in the Zimbabwe we fought for, we are building and we all want,

At the launch, Mnangagwa said in part <blockquote>"Through the promulgation of the National Media Policy, we are launching today, my Government is strengthening and guaranteeing that our citizens will have access to factual, verified, accurate, and reliable information. These are all important ingredients to accelerate our country’s national development agenda. Further, our philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,’ demands that we deploy information in our reach in the context of the unique rich history, culture and vision of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Through this policy, my Government seeks to ensure protection against the significant ever looming threats to facts, ethics, diversity and cultural plurality by the global tech infrastructure.

The Zimbabwe Media Policy is a framework that was introduced in May 2025 by the government. It was launched by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] on 28 May 2025 at State House. In his launch speech Mnangagwa said the policy's objective was to provide a framework for ensuring access to factual, verified, and reliable information.

Zimbabwe Media Policy (PDF Document)

The Zimbabwe Media Policy is a framework that was introduced in May 2025 by the government. It was launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 28 May 2025 at State House. In his launch speech Mnangagwa said the policy's objective was to provide a framework for ensuring access to factual, verified, and reliable information.

At the launch, Mnangagwa said in part

"Through the promulgation of the National Media Policy, we are launching today, my Government is strengthening and guaranteeing that our citizens will have access to factual, verified, accurate, and reliable information. These are all important ingredients to accelerate our country’s national development agenda. Further, our philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,’ demands that we deploy information in our reach in the context of the unique rich history, culture and vision of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Through this policy, my Government seeks to ensure protection against the significant ever looming threats to facts, ethics, diversity and cultural plurality by the global tech infrastructure. "The need and importance of protecting users from exploitative practices and promoting digital literacy so that users safely navigate online environments cannot be over emphasised. As the media industry and media practitioners informs, scrutinises and influences socio-economic developments, for the betterment of our country, you must be vigilant. Your responsible operations should also foster an informed, engaged, constitutional and democratic Zimbabwe. The past trends where media practitioners competed for prominence on the degree to which they demonised our country, has no place in the Zimbabwe we fought for, we are building and we all want, The role of the media towards mobilising resources, fostering innovation and creating an environment conducive for investors to set up business as we march forward, towards an upper middle-income economy is also applauded. However, I challenge the media fraternity, along with other stakeholders, to scale up our ongoing quest to shape a positive image, about our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. On their part, citizens must use various media platforms to accelerate progress, as well as galvanise the nation towards production and productivity across all sectors as well as inclusive growth and the attainment of our national development goals. No one and no place must be left behind.[1]

Reaction to Media Policy

The reaction the policy launch was praised by supporters of Zanu PF while criticised by those in the opposition and civil society.

Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe executive director Loughty Dube said threats against journalists overshadowed the positives contained in the policy:

The sanctions against the media need revisiting to ensure the policy meets democratic benchmarks and to avoid ‘punching the media in the eye’ whenever there are ethical disputes between the media, complainants and the government While emphasis on not criminalising the profession is referenced in the policy, the policy goes ahead to set and reinforce the criminalisation of the profession through proffering heavy- handed sanctions for violation of the code of ethics.[2]

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general Perfect Hlongwane said the policy criminalised journalism:

“It actually is, one would say, a resurrection of a criminalisation of journalism as it were. Remember that the media and the government have agreed on a compromise which is co-regulation and we think that should give us direction as to how we need to deal with those that violate media codes and ethics on a peer-to-peer basis.”[2]

Commenting on the launch, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said:

Let’s be clear: the real crisis in Zimbabwe’s media sector is not a lack of policy, but the continued criminalisation of journalism. No amount of lipstick will beautify a frog. Instead of opening space for investment and innovation, this policy tightens the administration’s grip on the media. True reform would have meant breaking the monopoly, not entrenching it; promoting local investment, not stifling it. This policy offers no meaningful support for retooling in the digital age. It’s not a new dispensation, it’s a new deception. It is time to decriminalise journalism, dismantle media capture, and enable Zimbabwe’s media to thrive as a job-creating, economy-boosting industry.[3]