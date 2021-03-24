Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation"

Zimbabwe’s [[ Sandawana ]] mines have been an important producer of emeralds for 40 years. Consistent production has been established and in addition to the small sizes Sandawana [[ emeralds ]] is known for greater numbers of polished stones that have been produced.

'''Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation''' (ZMDC) was established by an Act of Parliament No. 31 of ''' 1982 ''' .

Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) was established by an Act of Parliament No. 31 of 1982.

Organisation Structure

Vision

To create a vibrant and versatile mining powerhouse necessary to transform Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth to the world-class standards.

Mission

To engage in prospecting, exploration, mining and mineral beneficiation in a sustainable and viable manner for the benefit of the stakeholders.

Areas of Interest

Gold Mining

Sabi Gold Mine in Zvishavane, Jena Gold Mines in Silobela and Elvington Gold Mine in Chegutu have a significant contribution to Zimbabwe’s gold production as well as increasing foreign exchange earnings for the country.

Platinum

The Corporation holds approximately 26 000 hectares of platinum claims in the Hartley and Shurugwi sub-chambers of the Great Dyke. The Corporation entered into joint venture agreements with international companies for exploration and resource estimations.

Graphite

ZMDC holds a Joint Venture with Graphitwerk Kropffmuhs to form Zimbabwe German Graphite Mine (ZGGM) (Pvt) Ltd which mines graphite in Karoi.

Emeralds

Zimbabwe’s Sandawana mines have been an important producer of emeralds for 40 years. Consistent production has been established and in addition to the small sizes Sandawana emeralds is known for greater numbers of polished stones that have been produced.