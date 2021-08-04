Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums"
This is a list of monuments, galleries, and museums in Zimbabwe.
See also History of Zimbabwe Timeline.
Monuments
- Great Zimbabwe National Monument
- Zvipadze Monument
- Danan’ombe Monument
- Zinjanja Monument
- Mutoko Monument/Tere
- Naletale Monument (or Nharatare “straight-line “or Nhandare “stadium”)
- Luanze Earthworks and Church
- Giraffe Petroglyph at Mtetengwe
- Nottingham Fly Camp
- Diana's Vow
- Nyahokwe Village
Galleries
- Mutare National Gallery of Zimbabwe at Kopje House
- Bulawayo National Gallery of Zimbabwe
- The Shona Sculpture Gallery
- Rhodes Nyanga Historical Exhibition
Museums
- Mutare Museum
- Ziwa Ruins and Site Museum
- Natural History Museum
- Bulawayo Railway Museum
- Zimbabwe Military Museum
- The Paper House (including the National Mining Museum)
- Museum of Human Sciences
Ruins