Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums"

Page Discussion
 
Line 11: Line 11:
 
*[[Naletale Monument]] (or Nharatare “straight-line “or Nhandare “stadium”)
 
*[[Naletale Monument]] (or Nharatare “straight-line “or Nhandare “stadium”)
 
*[[Luanze Earthworks and Church]]
 
*[[Luanze Earthworks and Church]]
*[[Giraffe Petroglyph at Mtetengwe]]
+
*[[Giraffe Petroglyph]] at Mtetengwe
 
*[[Nottingham Fly Camp]]
 
*[[Nottingham Fly Camp]]
 
*[[Diana's Vow]]
 
*[[Diana's Vow]]

Latest revision as of 15:06, 2 November 2021

This is a list of monuments, galleries, and museums in Zimbabwe.

See also History of Zimbabwe Timeline.

Monuments

Galleries

Jafuta Heritage Centre

Museums

Ruins


Art Centres

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zimbabwe_Monuments,_Galleries_And_Museums&oldid=111764"