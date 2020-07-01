Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Music Awards"
|
m (→Background)
|
m (→Background)
|Line 11:
|Line 11:
|−
There were a number of categories which were considered for the awards. These include Sungura, Urban Grooves, Hip-Hop, Local Reggae, Gospel, Kwaito and R & B. [[Alick Macheso]], Tongai Moyo, [[Oliver Mtukudzi]], [[
|+
There were a number of categories which were considered for the awards. These include Sungura, Urban Grooves, Hip-Hop, Local Reggae, Gospel, Kwaito and R & B. [[Alick Macheso]], Tongai Moyo, [[Oliver Mtukudzi]], [[Marabini]] and many other celebrity musicians are past ZIMA award winners.<ref name="zim"/>
==Seven Year Break and Return==
==Seven Year Break and Return==
Latest revision as of 15:00, 1 July 2020
The Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) has been the country's most popular music ceremony which honours outstanding musicians who specialise in different genres. The ceremony was founded by Joseph Nyadzayo who also acted as the chairman.
The ceremony was inaugurated in 2003 in Harare with the need to promote local musicians in their pursuit of musical excellence and creativity.[1]
Background
The inaugural edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards was held in 2003 in Harare. It was founded with the support of local recording companies and music promoters of different orientations.[2]
The main rationale towards the launch of the awards was to celebrates Zimbabwe's cultural diversity through music. It was a generally accepted phenomenon that Zimbabwe has reach cultural diversity which translates into musical diversity.[3]
There were a number of categories which were considered for the awards. These include Sungura, Urban Grooves, Hip-Hop, Local Reggae, Gospel, Kwaito and R & B. Alick Macheso, Tongai Moyo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Jeys Marabini and many other celebrity musicians are past ZIMA award winners.[2]
Seven Year Break and Return
The awards took a break from 2007 due to economic challenges and lack of funding from the corporate world. There were hopes and anticipation that the awards would finally return to the scene by October 2014.[4] In fact, the official come back of ZIMA welcome event was hosted at Joina City in Harare in May 2014 and the organisers promised a glamourous return.[4]
References
- ↑ J Mbiriyamveka, Zimbabwe Music Awards get bigger, better, "Nehanda Radio", published:14 May 2012,retrieved:1 Jul 2014"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 N. Pfunde, Music Awards return, "The Zimbabwe Mail", published:30 May 2014,retrieved:1 Jul 2014"
- ↑ F. Mambo, Zimbabwe Music Awards Revived, "Radio VOP", published:12 Sep 2011,retrieved:1 Jul 2014"
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Mimmy, Zimbabwe Music Awards are back(ZIMA), "ZimNews 24", published:4 Jun 2014,retrieved:1 Jul 2014"