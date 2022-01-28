On 20 January 2022, the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards revealed the nominees for the 2022 awards ceremony set for 19 February in Harare. The Zimbabwe Music Awards will be a hybrid of a Virtual and physical Event.[1]

Here are the nominees:

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

BEST MALE ARTIST

Freeman

Mambo Dhuterere

Nutty O

Roki

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIMBABWEAN ARTIST

DJ Zandimaz

Mamozi

Nox

Nutty O

Shasha

BEST COLLABORATION

Baba Harare ft Mai TT – Rita

DJ Zandimaz ft Nhlanhla & Nutty O - Ngifuna Wena

Janet Manyowa ft Takesure Zamar Ncube- Mutsvene

Nox, Freeman ft Tyfah Guni- Unobvuma Here

Roki ft Koffi Olomide & Ray Vanny – Patati Patata

VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Director AM

San Pedro

Studio Art Pictures

Vusa Blaqs

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Freeman- Pombi

Janet Manyowa- NdiJehovah

Nutty O ft Demarco – Ndiwe

Roki ft Mr Brown & Leon Lee- Screenshot

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

BEST ALTERNATIVE

BEST TRADITIONAL (EZOMDABU/IMBUBE)

Amaqaqa

Mamozi

Skhosana Buhlungu

Sunduza

BEST TRADITIONAL (CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA)

Andy Muridzo

Diana Samkange

Kumbira Project

The Lioness

BEST TSHIBILIKA

Clement Magwaza

Insimbi Zezhwane

Madlela Skhobokhobo

Martin Sibanda and Ndlolwane Supersounds

BEST DANCE (HOUSE/GQOM/KWAITO/EDM)

Anita Jaxson

DJ Zandimaz

Leslie Kampila

Mawiza

Shasha

BEST RNB & SOUL

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

Breeze Music

Dorcas Moyo

Mambo Dhuterere

Vabati VaJehova

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

Everton Mlalazi

Janet Manyowa

Michael Mahendere

Vusa Mangena

BEST HIP-HOP

Dough Major

M.U.S.E

Probeatz

R.Peels

Tashamiswa

BEST AFROPOP

ExQ

Gemma Griffiths

Herman

Tamy Moyo

DT Bio Mudimba

Mukoma Panga

Romeo Gasa

Shamblo

BEST ALBUM

Freeman - Robbery

Nutty O – Mustard Seed

Nyasha David – Songs of David

Tamy Moyo – Bvudzijena

BEST NEW COMER

DT Bio Mudimba

Feli Nandi

Kae Chaps

Shashl

BEST GROUP/ DUO

Breeze Music

Criss Wis and The Dot

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Vabati VaJehova

BEST JAZZ

Agga Nyabinde

NaGug

Nonkanyiso

Josh Meck

The following awards have NO nominations and will be announced on the night of the awards:

Retro 1 Retro 2 Lifetime Achievement