Latest revision as of 13:02, 28 January 2022

On 20 January 2022, the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards revealed the nominees for the 2022 awards ceremony set for 19 February in Harare. The Zimbabwe Music Awards will be a hybrid of a Virtual and physical Event.[1]

Here are the nominees:

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

BEST MALE ARTIST

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIMBABWEAN ARTIST

  • DJ Zandimaz
  • Mamozi
  • Nox
  • Nutty O
  • Shasha

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Baba Harare ft Mai TT – Rita
  • DJ Zandimaz ft Nhlanhla & Nutty O - Ngifuna Wena
  • Janet Manyowa ft Takesure Zamar Ncube- Mutsvene
  • Nox, Freeman ft Tyfah Guni- Unobvuma Here
  • Roki ft Koffi Olomide & Ray Vanny – Patati Patata

VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

  • Director AM
  • San Pedro
  • Studio Art Pictures
  • Vusa Blaqs

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

  • Freeman- Pombi
  • Janet Manyowa- NdiJehovah
  • Nutty O ft Demarco – Ndiwe
  • Roki ft Mr Brown & Leon Lee- Screenshot

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

BEST ALTERNATIVE

BEST TRADITIONAL (EZOMDABU/IMBUBE)

  • Amaqaqa
  • Mamozi
  • Skhosana Buhlungu
  • Sunduza

BEST TRADITIONAL (CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA)

BEST TSHIBILIKA

  • Clement Magwaza
  • Insimbi Zezhwane
  • Madlela Skhobokhobo
  • Martin Sibanda and Ndlolwane Supersounds

BEST DANCE (HOUSE/GQOM/KWAITO/EDM)

BEST RNB & SOUL

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

  • Breeze Music
  • Dorcas Moyo
  • Mambo Dhuterere
  • Vabati VaJehova

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

BEST HIP-HOP

BEST AFROPOP

BEST SUNGURA

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

BEST ALBUM

  • Freeman -Robbery
  • Nutty O – Mustard Seed
  • Nyasha David – Songs of David
  • Tamy Moyo – Bvudzijena

BEST NEW COMER

  • DT Bio Mudimba
  • Feli Nandi
  • Kae Chaps
  • Shashl

BEST GROUP/ DUO

BEST JAZZ

The following awards have NO nominations and will be announced on the night of the awards:

Retro 1 Retro 2 Lifetime Achievement

References

  1. PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards reveals 2022 Nominees, earGROUND, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022
