On 20 January 2022, the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards revealed the nominees for the 2022 awards ceremony held on 19 February in [[Harare]]. The Zimbabwe Music Awards were a hybrid of a virtual and physical event.<ref name="EG">[https://earground.com/2022/01/20/ppc-zimbabwe-music-awards-reveals-2022-nominees/ PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards reveals 2022 Nominees], ''earGROUND'', Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022</ref>
  
Here are the winners and nominees:
  
 
On 20 January 2022, the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards revealed the nominees for the 2022 awards ceremony held on 19 February in Harare. The Zimbabwe Music Awards were a hybrid of a virtual and physical event.[1]

Here are the winners and nominees:

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

BEST MALE ARTIST

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIMBABWEAN ARTIST

  • DJ Zandimaz
  • Mamozi
  • Nox
  • Nutty O
  • Shasha

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Baba Harare ft Mai TT – Rita
  • DJ Zandimaz ft Nhlanhla & Nutty O - Ngifuna Wena
  • Janet Manyowa ft Takesure Zamar Ncube- Mutsvene
  • Nox, Freeman ft Tyfah Guni- Unobvuma Here
  • Roki ft Koffi Olomide & Ray Vanny – Patati Patata

VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

  • Director AM
  • San Pedro
  • Studio Art Pictures
  • Vusa Blaqs

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

  • Freeman- Pombi
  • Janet Manyowa- NdiJehovah
  • Nutty O ft Demarco – Ndiwe
  • Roki ft Mr Brown & Leon Lee- Screenshot

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

BEST ALTERNATIVE

BEST TRADITIONAL (EZOMDABU/IMBUBE)

  • Amaqaqa
  • Mamozi
  • Skhosana Buhlungu
  • Sunduza

BEST TRADITIONAL (CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA)

BEST TSHIBILIKA

  • Clement Magwaza
  • Insimbi Zezhwane
  • Madlela Skhobokhobo
  • Martin Sibanda and Ndlolwane Supersounds

BEST DANCE (HOUSE/GQOM/KWAITO/EDM)

BEST RNB & SOUL

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

  • Breeze Music
  • Dorcas Moyo
  • Mambo Dhuterere
  • Vabati VaJehova

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

BEST HIP-HOP

BEST AFROPOP

  • ExQ (Winner)
  • Gemma Griffiths
  • Herman
  • Tamy Moyo

BEST SUNGURA

  • DT Bio Mudimba (Winner)
  • Mukoma Panga
  • Romeo Gasa
  • Shamblo

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

BEST ALBUM

  • Nutty O – Mustard Seed (Winner)
  • Freeman -Robbery
  • Nyasha David – Songs of David
  • Tamy Moyo – Bvudzijena

BEST NEW COMER

  • Shashl (Winner)
  • DT Bio Mudimba
  • Feli Nandi
  • Kae Chaps

BEST GROUP/ DUO

BEST JAZZ

The following awards have NO nominations and will be announced on the night of the awards:

Retro 1 Retro 2 Lifetime Achievement

References

  1. PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards reveals 2022 Nominees, earGROUND, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022
