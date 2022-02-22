Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) 2022"
On 20 January 2022, the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards revealed the nominees for the 2022 awards ceremony held on 19 February in Harare. The Zimbabwe Music Awards were a hybrid of a virtual and physical event.[1]
Here are the winners and nominees:
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Baba Harare ft Mai Titi – Rita
- DT Bio Mudimba - Kujata jata
- Freeman – Pombi
- Nutty O – Handiperi Power
- Roki ft Koffi Olomide and Ray Vanny – Patati Patata
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
BEST MALE ARTIST
- Freeman
- Mambo Dhuterere
- Nutty O
- Roki
BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIMBABWEAN ARTIST
- DJ Zandimaz
- Mamozi
- Nox
- Nutty O
- Shasha
BEST COLLABORATION
- Baba Harare ft Mai TT – Rita
- DJ Zandimaz ft Nhlanhla & Nutty O - Ngifuna Wena
- Janet Manyowa ft Takesure Zamar Ncube- Mutsvene
- Nox, Freeman ft Tyfah Guni- Unobvuma Here
- Roki ft Koffi Olomide & Ray Vanny – Patati Patata
VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
- Director AM
- San Pedro
- Studio Art Pictures
- Vusa Blaqs
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
- Freeman- Pombi
- Janet Manyowa- NdiJehovah
- Nutty O ft Demarco – Ndiwe
- Roki ft Mr Brown & Leon Lee- Screenshot
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
BEST ALTERNATIVE
BEST TRADITIONAL (EZOMDABU/IMBUBE)
- Amaqaqa
- Mamozi
- Skhosana Buhlungu
- Sunduza
BEST TRADITIONAL (CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA)
- Andy Muridzo
- Diana Samkange
- Kumbira Project
- The Lioness
BEST TSHIBILIKA
- Clement Magwaza
- Insimbi Zezhwane
- Madlela Skhobokhobo
- Martin Sibanda and Ndlolwane Supersounds
BEST DANCE (HOUSE/GQOM/KWAITO/EDM)
- Anita Jaxson
- DJ Zandimaz
- Leslie Kampila
- Mawiza
- Shasha
BEST RNB & SOUL
BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL
- Breeze Music
- Dorcas Moyo
- Mambo Dhuterere
- Vabati VaJehova
BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL
- Everton Mlalazi
- Janet Manyowa
- Michael Mahendere
- Vusa Mangena
BEST HIP-HOP
- Dough Major
- M.U.S.E
- Probeatz
- R.Peels
- Tashamiswa
BEST AFROPOP
BEST SUNGURA
- DT Bio Mudimba (Winner)
- Mukoma Panga
- Romeo Gasa
- Shamblo
BEST ZIMDANCEHALL
- Freeman (Winner)
- Enzo Ishall
- Ma9Nine
- Nutty O
- Tocky Vibes
BEST ALBUM
- Nutty O – Mustard Seed (Winner)
- Freeman -Robbery
- Nyasha David – Songs of David
- Tamy Moyo – Bvudzijena
BEST NEW COMER
- Shashl (Winner)
- DT Bio Mudimba
- Feli Nandi
- Kae Chaps
BEST GROUP/ DUO
- Breeze Music (Winner)
- Criss Wis and The Dot
- Fusion 5 Mangwiro
- Vabati VaJehova
BEST JAZZ
- Agga Nyabinde
- NaGug
- Nonkanyiso
- Josh Meck
The following awards have NO nominations and will be announced on the night of the awards:
Retro 1 Retro 2 Lifetime Achievement
References
- ↑ PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards reveals 2022 Nominees, earGROUND, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: January 28, 2022