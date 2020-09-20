Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan"

The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP-2) is a cross-sectoral strategic document of Zimbabwe for the period 2015-2020. Its main objective is to utilize traditional knowledge, research, technology, innovations and best practices to protect the environment, conserve and sustainably use biodiversity and ecosystems to benefit present and future generations.[1]

Background

In the area of climate change, the document aims to investigate and monitor effects of climate change on priority biodiversity and ecosystems services (conduct vulnerability assessments); and incorporate value of ecosystems to climate change adaptation in environmental planning.

Zimbabwe is party to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD) and accordingly has obligations to implement the provisions of the convention. The convention requires Zimbabwe to prepare a national biodiversity strategy and to ensure that it is mainstreamed into the planning and activities of all sectors that have an impact on biodiversity. National biodiversity strategies and action plans (NBSAPs) are the principal instruments for implementing the convention at national level. In line with this provision, Zimbabwe developed its first national biodiversity strategy and action plan (NBSAP) in 1998, which covered the period 2000-2010.

In 2013, Zimbabwe embarked on a process of reviewing the NBSAP and aligning it with the UNCBD Strategic Plan 2011-2020 and the Aichi Targets. The UNCBD Strategic Plan 2011-2020 emphasizes the communication, education and public awareness and the ecosystems approach, including the value of ecosystems, in the development of NBSAPs. This new NBSAP therefore promotes the integration of conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity into relevant sectoral or cross-sectoral plans, programmes and policies.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry is the lead and coordinating agency for the implementation of the NBSAP-2. The ministry, however, depend on various stakeholders for the actual implementation. Strategic guidance is provided by an inter-ministerial committee and the Biodiversity Forum as the national steering committee. The Biodiversity Office takes the lead in coordinating and monitoring progress. Further, Zimbabwe developed a monitoring framework as part of the NBSAP-2. Stakeholders agreed on 18 national targets aligned to the Aichi Biodiversity Targets. Indicators, baselines, milestones and responsible stakeholders were identified for later monitoring and evaluation.

Objectives

To this end, the following more specific objectives are included in the document: address the underlying causes of biodiversity loss by mainstreaming biodiversity across government and society; reduce the direct pressures on biodiversity and promote sustainable use; improve the status of biodiversity by safeguarding ecosystems, species and genetic diversity; and enhance the benefits to all from biodiversity and ecosystem services and enhance implementation through participatory planning, knowledge management and capacity building.

Reasons behind the Strategy Plan

The country’s rich biodiversity and associated ecosystems are under threat from land use changes resulting mainly from agricultural expansion, mining, urban expansion, tourism, pollution of water and air, invasive alien species, unsustainable harvesting of natural resources, and the related impacts of climate change. This second-generation NBSAP, whose vision is “a Zimbabwe with resilient ecosystems and biodiversity values for social, political and economic development”, aims to address some of the threats to biodiversity.[2]

The mission of the strategy is “to utilize traditional knowledge, research, technology, innovations and best practices to protect the environment, conserve and sustainably use biodiversity and ecosystems to benefit present and future generations”. The NBSAP, through its strategic objectives, will contribute to national development targets in the economic blueprint for the period 2013 to 2018, the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Social Economic Transformation (Zim Asset).





