Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT)"

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) is a corporate body that was established through the Census and Statistics Act of 2007. The operations of the Agency are controlled and managed by the Board. The agency is the main source of official statistics in Zimbabwe and is mandated to play a coordination and supervisory role within the National Statistical System.[1]

Background

ZIMSTAT replaced the Central Statistics Office (CSO). It has the authority to certify and designate any statistics produced in the country as official statistics having been satisfied that all the quality requirements of good statistics were met.Under the said Act, ZIMSTAT is mandated to produce official statistics where “statistics” means the aggregated numerical information relating to demographic, economic, financial , environmental ,social or matters at national,provincial or local level, compiled and analysed according to statistical standards and procedures.

ZIMSTAT plays a coordination and supervisory role within the National Statistical System (NSS). The NSS includes users of statistics who create the demand for statistics, ZIMSTAT, other producers of statistics as well as research and training institutions involved in statistics. The NSS will focus on user needs and will be integrated into the Zimbabwe Medium Term Plan and sector strategies. The NSS coordination will be assured through the new Census and Statistics Act, the ZIMSTAT Board and a National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS) covering the whole NSS.

Board

Board Technical Committee Chair - Simon Nyarota.





