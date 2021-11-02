The university invites applications from prospective candidates at the start of each semester. The advertisement for applications are first flighted on the '''30 August ''' every year and on '''7 March ''' of every year.<ref name="zou">[http://www.zou.ac.zw/studentutilities/admissions.html Admissions], Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 28, 2015</ref> The deadline for the submission of applications completed for August is September while those for the March applications is the 7th of April and 14 April for late submissions respectively. The institution offers tuition for Certificate/Diploma (undergraduate and postgraduate), Undergraduate Degree, Masters by Coursework, Masters by Thesis, MPhil/DPhil. The [http://www.zou.ac.zw/studentutilities/fees_structure.html fee] structure is different for Zimbabwean students, those from the SADC region , and international students .

The Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) is one of the local state owned tertiary institutions of learning in Zimbabwe. It was awarded a university charter on the 6 March 1999 and it thus became a fully fledged university.

A Brief History

The birth of ZOU can be traced from developments which took place at the University of Zimbabwe. The Centre for Distance Education was established by the University of Zimbabwe in 1993. In 1996, this centre was converted to the University College of Distance Education and it was now administered independently. On 6 March 1999, the college received its university charter, transforming it into a fully-fledged university known as the Zimbabwe Open University.[1]

A Regional Approach

The Zimbabwe Open University operates on a regional scale. It has established centres in all the ten provinces of the country.[2] Each regional centre served as the hub for all the learning activities for students in that province: from registration to face-to-face tutoring and counselling, and from assignment administration to a venue for invigilated examinations. These centres dealt with the need for students to travel to the university’s headquarters in Harare, thus substantially cutting travelling costs.[2] ZOU has regional centres in Chinhoyi, Bindura, Marondera, Masvingo, Lupane, Mutare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Gwanda.[3]

Academic Approach

ZOU offers educational services through open and distance learning approach. It offers degrees, diplomas, certificates and short courses in the respective faculties. As at 2014, ZOU graduated more than 21 000 students who have been employed in all sectors of the economy.[4]

Registration and Applications

The university invites applications from prospective candidates at the start of each semester. The advertisement for applications are first flighted on the 30 August every year and on 7 March of every year.[3] The deadline for the submission of applications completed for August is September while those for the March applications is the 7th of April and 14 April for late submissions respectively. The institution offers tuition for Certificate/Diploma (undergraduate and postgraduate), Undergraduate Degree, Masters by Coursework, Masters by Thesis, MPhil/DPhil. The fee structure is different for Zimbabwean students, those from the SADC region, and international students.

Faculties